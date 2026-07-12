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Who Is in the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby? Betting Odds for Monday's HR Derby

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

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Who Is in the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby? Betting Odds for Monday's HR Derby

The 2026 MLB All-Star Break is coming up, and the Home Run Derby takes place on Monday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook’s Home Run Derby odds, here are the betting odds for this year’s Home Run Derby.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, and they may change after this article is published.

Home Run Derby Odds: Betting Odds for Monday’s HR Derby

Player
Odds
Kyle Schwarber+340
Munetaka Murakami+470
Junior Caminero+480
Jordan Walker+600
Jac Caglianone+650
Bryce Harper+850
Ben Rice+900

When Is the MLB Home Run Derby?

The 2026 MLB Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 13 at 8 p.m. ET. It will be held at the Citizens Bank Park stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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