World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Thursday, June 25, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Curaçao To Have 9 or More Shots (+115)

Juninho Bacuna 1 or More Shot On Target From Outside The Box (+320)

Takehiro Tomiyasu To Commit 2 Or More Fouls (+105)

Takehiro Tomiyasu To Be Booked (+480)

Cody Gakpo Anytime Goalscorer (-110)

Cody Gakpo To Score 2 Or More Goals (+500)

Under 2.5 Cards (-122)

Sebastian Berhalter 1 Or More Shots On Target From Outside the Box (+250)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The World Cup rolls on today as we continue with the final round of group matches.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today

Curaçao vs Côte d'Ivoire Prediction: 3-1 Côte d'Ivoire

Believe it or not, Curaçao are still alive. A win sends them through, while Côte d'Ivoire only need a point to secure second place.

The Ivorians should have too much quality, but Curaçao have shown they're not here just to make up the numbers. They've taken 18 shots across their first two games and still need to chase a result.

That makes CURAÇAO 9+ TOTAL SHOTS appealing. Côte d'Ivoire have allowed 12 and 16 shots in their two matches, and this meeting could be surprisingly open.

For a bigger prices, JUNINHO BACUNA is worth a look for 1+ SHOT ON TARGET FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX.

He has attempted four shots at the tournament, three from distance, hitting the target from range against Ecuador.

Ecuador vs Germany Prediction: 1-1 Tie

No bet

The equation is simple: Ecuador must win.

Germany have already secured top spot and may rotate heavily, which explains why Ecuador are attracting support at around 3/1.

The concern remains Ecuador's finishing. They've generated 3.85 xG and taken 39 shots but are still waiting for their first goal of the tournament.

There were a couple of angles I considered, but nothing stood out strongly enough.

Japan vs Sweden Prediction: 2-2 Tie

Any game involving Sweden has goals written all over it. Graham Potter's side can score against anyone, but defending remains optional.

A draw would likely suit both teams, but Sweden aren't built to sit back and play for one.

Japan have impressed throughout the tournament and should create chances, while Sweden's front two will ask questions at the other end.

TAKEHIRO TOMIYASU TO BE CARDED looks too big.

He'll spend much of the night dealing with Viktor Gyökeres, Alexander Isak and the foul-drawing Gabriel Gudmundsson. Tomiyasu committed three fouls against Tunisia and one in a brief cameo against the Netherlands.

We'll also cover TOMIYASU 2+ FOULS COMMITTED in case the referee keeps his cards in his pocket again.

Tunisia vs Netherlands Prediction: 4-0 Netherlands

Tunisia have been one of the tournament's biggest disappointments, losing both games by four-goal margins and already eliminated.

The Dutch need a win to give themselves the best chance of topping the group and shouldn't ease up.

That points us towards CODY GAKPO TO SCORE ANYTIME at even money and 2+ GOALS at 9/2.

Gakpo scored twice against Sweden and also bagged a brace in the final warm-up game against Uzbekistan. He's become the Netherlands' most reliable goal threat and could have a field day against a defense that's been ripped apart all tournament.

Paraguay vs Australia Prediction: 1-1 Tie

This is a fascinating one.

A draw sends Australia through in second and Paraguay through in third, avoiding the risk of elimination and banking another World Cup payday.

That raises the question: stick or twist?

I think both teams take the pragmatic route, which makes UNDER 2.5 CARDS at 5/4 appealing.

Cards have been scarce throughout the tournament, averaging just 2.46 per game, while referee Clément Turpin has been happy to let games flow.

Türkiye vs USA Prediction: 1-1 Tie

Türkiye are heading home. The USA are already through as group winners.

With Mauricio Pochettino expected to rotate, keep an eye on SEBASTIAN BERHALTER.

The 9/2 on 1+ SHOT ON TARGET FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX looks generous.

He loves shooting from distance. This season, 71% of his MLS shots have come from outside the area, producing three goals, while his only World Cup attempt came from around 40 yards.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their final group match is today against Turkey.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.