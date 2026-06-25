USA vs. Turkey World Cup Prediction Today: Picks, Best Bets and Props (June 25)

USA vs. Turkey Best Bet

Draw (+300)

The 2026 World Cup group stage continues today as we are now into the final round of the group stage.

At 10 p.m. ET, the United States faces Turkey.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: USMNT vs. Turkey

Neither team has anything to play for in this matchup, and I think that may potentially lead to drab, low-event game, which makes these draw odds appealing.

Turkey have been a disappointment and have already been eliminated. One of the pre-tourney darkhorses, Turkey have been held without a goal through two games and have lost both matchups. They'll surely want to give a better account of themselves, so even though this is a road game, I think Turkey will put up a good fight.

The US, meanwhile, have been the total opposite of Turkey and rank as one of the most impressive teams of the World Cup thus far. That's led to the US being -115 to win, and I think the market is overreacting a bit to a small sample of two games. Before the tourney, the US and Turkey were expected to be fairly similar, and with the Americans likely resting some key players, they might not have the same fire they're had in their first two outings.

All in all, I think there's a better chance of a draw than the market is indicating.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.