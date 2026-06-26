World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Friday, June 26, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland Both Anytime Goalscorers (+276)

Ismaïla Sarr Anytime Goalscorer (+115)

Uruguay Tie No Bet (+360)

Spain-Uruguay: A red card in the match (+420)

Tim Payne To Be Booked (+340)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The World Cup rolls on today as we continue with the final round of group matches.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today

Norway vs France Prediction: 3-2 France

Just how will these two approach it? Both are already through, with top spot the only thing left to play for. On current projections, the winner likely faces Sweden then Germany, while the runner-up gets Côte d'Ivoire before potentially Brazil or Japan/Netherlands.

I still expect both to go strong, not least because Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland are locked together on four goals in the Golden Boot race.

Rather than backing them individually, I side with MBAPPE & HAALAND BOTH TO SCORE ANYTIME. Norway remain vulnerable defensively, while both sides attack relentlessly.

It could well be that one of or neither starts, so you can wait to take this until lineups are announced.

Senegal vs Iraq Prediction: 3-0 Senegal

Senegal simply need to beat Iraq to stand an excellent chance of qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams.

Iraq have conceded 5.19 xG across defeats to France and Norway, while Senegal have created plenty despite losing both games.

ISMAÏLA SARR TO SCORE ANYTIME looks the standout bet. After an eye-catching display against France, he followed it with a brace against Norway, taking six shots worth 1.21 xG.

Across the tournament he leads Senegal for xG (1.48), shots per 90 (4.9) and shots on target per 90 (1.6), making him comfortably their biggest attacking threat.

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Prediction: 1-1 Tie

No bet

It's highly likely one of these sides reaches the knockout stage.

Cape Verde probably only need a draw, while Saudi Arabia must win and hope Spain beat Uruguay to finish in the top two.

Cape Verde's deep-block approach has worked well against stronger teams, but it's less clear how they'll fare against opponents of a similar level. They've generated just 1.48 xG and 18 shots across two games, with both goals coming from distance.

Nothing stands out from a betting perspective, so it's a NO BET for me.

Uruguay vs Spain Prediction: 2-1 Uruguay

A draw may suit both, but it may not be enough for Uruguay depending on results elsewhere. With several third-placed teams already reaching four points, Marcelo Bielsa's side could easily find themselves needing a win.

That isn't a problem stylistically. Bielsa's teams are far better against possession-heavy opponents than deep blocks, thriving on turnovers and transition.

I'll take URUGUAY DRAW NO BET at 19/5. Spain haven't convinced me yet, while Uruguay have been better than their results suggest.

I'll also have a small play on A RED CARD IN THE MATCH at 11/2. If Uruguay are heading out, they'll throw everything at it, and referee Ismail Elfath isn't afraid to brandish a red.

Egypt vs Iran Prediction: 1-1 Tie

No Bet

Group G remains wide open. Iran could still finish anywhere from first to out, while Egypt can finish first, second or third.

A draw makes plenty of sense given both sides are organized defensively but lack firepower.

However, I'll leave this alone and focus on the other Group G game instead.

New Zealand vs Belgium Prediction: 2-1 Belgium

This is effectively win or go home.

New Zealand have been one of the tournament's surprises, while Belgium have underwhelmed in two draws and badly missed Jérémy Doku against Iran.

Whether Doku starts or comes off the bench, he'll eventually face New Zealand right-back TIM PAYNE, making PAYNE TO BE BOOKED the value angle.

Doku drew five fouls in his only World Cup appearance so far, and with both sides chasing victory, Payne could be exposed in one-on-one situations. Referee Adham Mohammad showed two cards despite Spain and Cape Verde producing just 11 fouls, which is encouraging.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have completed their group stage matches, winning Group D. Their Round of 32 match against Bosnia takes place at 8 p.m. ET on July 1.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.