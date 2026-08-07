WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Predictions, Best Bets & Player Props for Friday, August 7, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun

Phoenix split a two-game set with Connecticut earlier this season, falling 96-83 before responding with a 72-63 victory two days later. The Mercury enter Friday with the healthier roster and have added Kelsey Plum since those meetings, giving Phoenix another proven scorer alongside Alyssa Thomas. Meanwhile, Connecticut has dropped five straight games and recently traded leading contributor Aneesah Morrow while continuing to play without Brittney Griner.

The Sun have struggled to consistently generate offense during their recent skid, and Phoenix has a favorable opportunity to take control against a depleted Connecticut squad.

Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics

These teams have split the season series, with Atlanta winning the first meeting 109-77 before Washington responded with an 81-76 victory in July. While the Mystics have put together a five-game winning streak, Atlanta has also won four of its last five games and enters Friday with a 19-11 record, compared to Washington's 17-12.

The Dream have been one of the WNBA's better defensive teams throughout the season and have consistently controlled the glass against quality opponents. Atlanta has also been more consistent over the course of the year, averaging more points per game while allowing fewer than Washington. With a healthier roster and a chance to create more separation in the Eastern Conference standings, the Dream have the edge in this matchup.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings

Golden State won the first meeting between these teams 91-80, using its defense to keep Dallas out of rhythm while controlling the game for much of the night. The Valkyries have also won 11 of their last 13 games, establishing themselves as one of the league's most consistent teams heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Dallas enters Friday after an impressive win over Connecticut, but the Wings have still dropped four of their last six games and now face a Golden State team that has already proven it can slow their offense. With these teams separated by just a point on the betting line, backing the Valkyries to win outright provides the stronger value.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.