WNBA Draft Odds: When Will Kamilla Cardoso Be Drafted?

The 2024 WNBA Draft is slated for Monday night.

Reigning Final Four Most Outstanding Player Kamilla Cardoso is among the top names who will be selected on Monday. The 6'7" center was the catalyst behind South Carolina's undefeated season. She averaged 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game this last season, peaking with 15 points and 17 rebounds in the national championship.

Let's dive into the WNBA Draft odds and check out the favorites to draft Cardoso.

Odds are subject to change after this article is published.

WNBA Draft Odds

Kamilla Cardoso WNBA Draft Odds

When Will Cardoso Come Off the Board? FanDuel Sportsbook Odds No. 2 +900 No. 3 -310 No. 4 +190 No. 5 +2000

Kamilla Cardoso has shot up WNBA draft boards in recent weeks, so much so that she's currently a -310 favorite to be selected third overall.

Barring a trade, that would send Cardoso to the Chicago Sky. Despite sneaking into the playoffs as the 8 seed last year, the Sky's future is firmly up in the air. They have only one player under contract beyond the 2024 season, so finding young players to build around is clearly a priority.

It would make sense for them to target an interior player early on. While they had the sixth-best offensive rating and seventh-best defensive rating last season, Chicago was bullied inside. They gave up the most points in the paint in the WNBA and ranked a measly ninth in rebound rate.

Last year's deficiencies make Cardoso an obvious plug-and-play starter for Chicago. She'll be among the tallest players in the league the moment she steps on the floor and would give the Sky a defensive identity to build around going forward.

Although Cardoso is favored to be the third pick, there's still a chance the Sky go elsewhere at No. 3 -- Rickea Jackson (+230) carries the second-shortest odds to come off the board third.

If Cardoso fell past No. 3, she'd be an obvious choice at No. 4, a pick currently owned by the Los Angeles Sparks. Her +190 odds to go fourth are second only to the aforementioned Jackson's -230.

The Sparks are clearly in rebuilding mode, so finding a defensive centerpiece like Cardoso would make sense. They let long-time franchise cornerstone Nneka Ogwumike walk in free-agency before trading Jordin Canada -- last year's second-leading scorer -- to acquire this pick.

The departure of Ogwumike leaves LA with a sizable hole inside. Azura Stevens, a 6'6" forward, had a career year in a predominantly starting role for the Sparks, but she's already 28 years old. Thirty-year-old Dearica Hamby started about half of the Sparks' games last season, but she, too, isn't a huge part of their rebuild.

Cardoso would be an easy selection for the Sparks if she fell, but it's hard to count on that given her ever-growing draft stock.

That said, if the Sparks really want Cardoso, they could just take her second as they also own that pick.

As Cardoso's draft stock has soared, she's become increasingly linked to the No. 2 pick. That also belongs to the Sparks, though Stanford forward Cameron Brink remains the overwhelming favorite (-2000) to go second.

Still, Cardoso has gained steam over the last few days. Her odds to go No. 2 on FanDuel Sportsbook have dropped from +2900 to +900 since Friday while a mock draft compilation from Her Hoops Stats shows Cardoso as the second-most mocked player to go second.

