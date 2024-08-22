WNBA Best Bets for Wings-Liberty on Thursday 8/22/24, Including a FanDuel Promo

The WNBA season is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The W's 40-game season offers a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. While there's a lot to sift through, advanced stats from the WNBA can help us find an edge in the betting market.

On top of that, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a promo for all customers betting a Same Game Parlay (SGP) in the Wings-Liberty WNBA game on August 22nd!

How to Claim This Promo

You can claim this promo by signing into your FanDuel Sportsbook account and clicking the “Claim Now” button. You’ll then be rewarded a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any 3+ leg SGP placed on the WNBA game happening August 22nd. See full terms at FanDuel Sportsbook.

WNBA Best Bets

Let's dive into the WNBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and find Thursday's best bets.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Dallas Wings at New York Liberty

Dallas and New York square off for the second time in three days tonight. The Liberty thrashed the Wings, 94-74, on Tuesday night -- even with Sabrina Ionescu sitting out.

Ionescu is questionable for tonight's game, and her status will likely impact this line. But regardless of whether she's active or not, I think this is a nice spot for the Wings to keep things (relatively) close.

Dallas has failed to cover this line in both games since returning from the All-Star break, but I'm still bullish they'll begin to play better now that Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally are back in the lineup. Dating back to last season, the Wings are 20-19 straight up and have a +2.67 net rating with those two and Arike Ogunbowale in the lineup, per PBP Stats.

They'd stand a better chance of covering this line if Ionescu were to sit again as the Liberty have a +3.32 net rating with Sabrina off compared to +14.74 with her on. But their track record of playing the same team back-to-back isn't great even with Ionescu active.

They've faced the same team two games in a row four times this season. They're 4-0 in the second leg of those matchups but have an average scoring margin of +10.3 in game two compared to +21.3 in the first game. The Liberty won by fewer points in the second game in all four instances of playing a team twice in a row.

On top of that, New York is just 5-9 against the spread at home, according to numberFire's database.

That puts the Wings in position to cover as 13.5-point road underdogs.

Wings forward Satou Sabally hasn't missed a beat since returning to the lineup.

After missing the entire first half of the season, Sabally has averaged 22.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in her first two games.

Notably, she's played 36 minutes in both games, so there doesn't appear to be any workload restrictions in her return from shoulder surgery.

Sabally's notched 35 and 33 combined points, rebounds, and assists in her two games thus far. That puts her in a nice spot to go over 29.5 points + rebounds + assists again tonight.

She cleared 29.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists in 24 of 38 games last season, including twice in three tries against the Liberty.

In her two games this season, Sabally has the team's second-highest usage rate (22.8%), highest assist rate (29.7%), and second-most rebounds per game (6.5).

The Liberty have the W's third-best scoring defense, but they've given up the fifth-most points and fourth-most assists to forwards.

This is a case of the market still not reflecting how effective Sabally has been since returning from injury. As one of the key cogs in Dallas' high-flying offense, she's again in a strong position to go over 29.5 points + rebounds + assists.

After torching the Wings for 23 points and 12 rebounds on Tuesday night, I'm targeting Jonquel Jones to record a double-double again tonight.

New York's center is averaging 15.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game this season, and she's racked up a double-double in 11 of 28 games on the year. But she's done so twice in two games since the All-Star break and has the matchup to dominate the glass tonight.

The Wings are fourth in total rebound rate, but they've been susceptible to opposing bigs, surrendering the second-most points and third-most rebounds per game to the center position.

They've struggled to defend the interior all season, allowing the most points in the paint in the WNBA.

Dallas also plays at the league's third-fastest pace, and they're dead-last in defensive rating. That puts Jonquel Jones over 14.5 points (-125) on my radar if Ionescu is ruled out, especially considering Jones averages nearly seven more points per 100 possessions with Ionescu off the floor. But until we get clarification on her status, I'll stick with Jonquel Jones to record a double-double at -115 odds

As of Thursday afternoon, a Same Game Parlay with these three legs equates to +458 odds, making it eligible for FanDuel's WNBA SGP Profit Boost promotion.

Looking for more WNBA betting opportunities? Check out the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG