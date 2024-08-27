WNBA Best Bets for Aces-Wings on Tuesday 8/27/24

The WNBA season is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

WNBA Best Bets

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings

At first glance, Tuesday's Aces-Wings matchup looks like one of the more lopsided affairs we can get in the W.

The Aces are two-time defending champs and boast the second shortest odds to win the WNBA Championship (+310) this season. Star forward A'ja is a -3000 favorite in the WNBA MVP odds, and Vegas has already beaten Dallas by double-digits twice this summer.

The Wings, meanwhile, have the second worst record (7-22) and worst net rating (-10) in the WNBA.

And yet, I think Dallas is undervalued as a 9.0-point home underdog.

The Wings are just 1-3 since the All-Star break, but they've looked much more competitive with Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard back in the lineup. With those two alongside Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas has three players averaging 18+ points per game since the break.

Granted, their net rating (-12.2) has actually been worse during this stretch, but three of their four games have come against the top two teams in the league. It's also a small sample, and their track record with Howard, Ogunbowale, and Sabally in the lineup is still strong. Dating back to last season, the Wings are 21-20 with a +2.2 net rating when all three are active.

Those three propelled the Wings to the No. 4 seed last season, and it resulted in them facing a better version of this Aces team in the first round. Vegas swept Dallas, but the Wings kept two of the three games within seven points, including a three-point loss in their lone game at Dallas.

This isn't nearly as scary of an Aces team as the one that beat Dallas last year, either. Even with all four of Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray in the lineup, Vegas' +8.1 net rating is a far cry from their +15.3 mark in 2023.

They haven't exactly gotten off to a hot start in the second half, either. They're just 2-3 straight up and needed a last-second game-winner from A'ja to take down the eighth-place Chicago Sky in their most recent outing.

Dallas, on the other hand, is fresh off a 19-point comeback win that saw both Howard and Ogunbowale crack 30 points.

That makes them an intriguing home underdog to back against the spread, and it certainly grants some appeal to their +370 moneyline odds.

In addition to backing Dallas +9.0, this is a spot we can look to their side for a player prop.

Specifically, I'm targeting Natasha Howard to record 8+ rebounds at -108 odds.

Howard has hit this prop in just seven of 17 games this season, though she's done so in six of 10 games where she played at least 30 minutes.

For the season, Howard is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game -- a number that's jumped to 8.8 in four games since the All-Star break. She's notably exceeded 30 minutes in all four of those games and grabbed at least eight rebounds three times.

Recent trends back this over, but the matchup is why we can really feel confident.

The Aces are just sixth in rebound rate (50.2%) and have surrendered the second-most total rebounds per game (36.1).

Howard took advantage of that weakness in an earlier matchup with Vegas, grabbing eight boards in her only previous meeting with the Aces. That came after a 2023 campaign that saw her average 9.1 rebounds in seven games against the Aces (counting the postseason). She cracked eight rebounds in five of those and got up to double-digit boards four times.

This is a spot I'd consider laddering her rebound props, too. Natasha Howard to record 10+ rebounds has +220 odds and 12+ rebounds is +560.

