WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Thursday 9/18/24

WNBA Best Bets

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

Entering the final day of the regular season, we need to bear in mind which teams have something to play for in Game 40. And no team has more to play for than the Atlanta Dream.

The Dream hold sole possession of the eighth and final playoff spot, one game ahead of both the Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics. With a win, the Dream are in the playoffs. With a loss, things get complicated.

On the opposite side, the Liberty have nothing to play for. They've secured the No. 1 overall seed ahead of Thursday's finale and await either the Dream, Washington Mystics, or Chicago Sky in the first-round of the playoffs. They're a combined 10-1 against those three sides, with their lone loss coming to a healthy Sky team early in the season.

But the Liberty beat the Mystics by an average of only 7.0 points per game, compared to a +14.7 average point differential against Atlanta. That could incentive New York to want to face Atlanta in Round 1, though we could see New York rest starters regardless.

That's pure speculation at this point, but it appears to be baked into the Liberty's status as mere 3.5-point favorites.

That's enough to consider backing the Dream +3.5, and Atlanta's moneyline could be in play at +128 odds if we catch wind of New York resting either Sabrina Ionescu or Breanna Stewart.

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces also have something to play for on Thursday night, but that may not be the case by the time they tip off at 10 p.m. ET. Vegas is one game back of the Connecticut Sun for the No. 3 seed, and getting the 3 seed would put them on the opposite side of the bracket as the top-seeded Liberty.

The two-time defending champs likely aren't afraid of anyone, but it's reasonable to expect they'd prefer to face New York -- a team that swept them in the regular season -- as late as possible.

The problem is, to secure the No. 3 seed, Vegas not only needs to win against Dallas, but they also need the Sun to lose to the Sky.

Now, the Sky are still in the playoff picture, but they're 0-3 against the Sun and appear to be set on missing the postseason after sitting both Kamilla Cardoso and Chennedy Carter in what was a must-win game against Atlanta on Tuesday. Consequently, the Sun are favored by 12.5 points and have -800 moneyline odds.

That game tips off at 7 p.m. ET, so Becky Hammon and company could already know their fate ahead of Thursday night's tip-off. That may result in Vegas resting veterans, and that's where the thesis of this wager lies.

But even if the Aces' regulars play, the Wings have played them tight enough where I still have faith in Dallas to cover +8.5. Dallas beat Vegas on the road, 93-90, in their most recent matchup, and their two losses to the Aces came without Satou Sabally in the lineup. Sabally exploded for 28 points in the Wings' August 27th win and is averaging 20.1 points per game against teams outside the top four in defensive rating.

The Wings have been outscored by just 3.2 points per 100 possessions in such games, allowing us to have confidence in them covering +8.5 even if the Aces are full-go.

