WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Thursday 8/15/24, Including a FanDuel Promo

WNBA Best Bets

Let's dive into the WNBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and find today's best bets.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

At long last, the WNBA season is back up and running. We've got a three-game slate tonight with the first contest coming between the Phoenix Mercury (13-12) and Chicago Sky (10-14).

The visiting Mercury come in as 2.5-point favorites, but I'm keen on backing the home team to secure the dub.

Chicago (-2.6) has a better net rating than Phoenix (-3.0). The Sky have the superior defensive group, and their offense has been solid ever since Chennedy Carter decided to wreak havoc on the scoring end. Carter averaged 21.4 points per game in the 12 contests leading into the Olympics-induced extended All-Star break.

Phoenix has three players -- Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, and Kahleah Copper -- who are fresh off a Gold Medal run. They were playing basketball at the Paris Olympics just this past Sunday, and I'm not expecting to see the best version of any of these players tonight, especially on the road.

The Mercury are 8-4 at Footprint Center, while they're 5-8 on the road. Griner isn't the caliber of rebounder that one would assume at her 6-foot-9 height.

Carter, meanwhile, is a walking bucket who doesn't rely on low-percentage shots and Angel Reese is always good for some offensive boards. Given the circumstances, I think the Sky deserve to be the slight home favorite, so I'll side with them to grab the win at +118.

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks

The New York Liberty (21-4) and Los Angeles Sparks (6-18) meet up at 9:00 pm ET tonight. Their respective records might speak for themself. The Liberty have won the most games in the WNBA while the Sparks are one of three teams with a league-low six wins.

However, WNBA basketball hasn't been played in over a month. New York's coach spent the last few weeks coaching the Australia women's team at the Olympics while stars Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu were busy leading Team USA to its eighth straight gold medal victory.

I don't want to act like this could have an enormous impact on tonight's game, but it could have an impact. Stewart and Ionescu weren't afforded an All-Star break and will now jump right into a road game while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton remains out for the team with a knee injury. Laney-Hamilton leads the WNBA with a +18.3 net rating.

Dearica Hamby has been a force for the Sparks and is a big reason why Los Angeles has kept 18 of their 24 games within 11 points. The Liberty are 9-3 on the road, but the blowouts aren't as dramatic away from the Barclays Center. I'll side with the Sparks to cover a forgiving spread.

Hamby is averaging 29.2 combined points and rebounds (PR) per game.

She's recorded at least 26.0 PR in 20 out of 24 games (83.3% of contests), notched at least 27.0 PR in 18 out of 24 games (75.0%), and exceeded 27.5 PR in 13 out of 24 games (54.2%).

These -112 odds imply just a 52.8% probability. Given Hamby's track record, I'm more than willing to back the over on her PR prop.

As mentioned, the Liberty could look a bit sloppier than normal in this one. With Laney-Hamilton out their defense takes an even bigger hit. Plus, Hamby has been dominant on her home floor, eclipsing 27.5 PR in 10 out of 12 home games.

