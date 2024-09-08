WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Sunday 9/8/24

The WNBA season is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The W's 40-game season offers a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. While there's a lot to sift through, advanced stats from the WNBA can help us find an edge in the betting market.

Let's dive into the WNBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and find today's best bets.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

WNBA Best Bets

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever

For all the problems that Caitlin Clark has fixed for the Indiana Fever this season, defense isn't one of them.

Even playing significantly better over the last 10 games (+5.0 net rating), Indiana has the W's fourth-worst defensive rating (105.3) while playing at its fastest pace (99.36). That's a bonafide recipe for points.

It also helps that this full-strength Atlanta Dream club has been on a charge since the break, which marked the return of Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada, and Alisha Gray as a healthy trio. In their last 10, Atlanta's 100.8 offensive rating is a significant improvement over their league-worst mark for the season (96.4).

In this time, Atlanta hasn't even shot the ball well at 50.9% true shooting (TS%). A hot night from the field against Indiana's blistering pace could smash this team total.

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky

While Angel Reese's season-ending wrist injury is a bummer to those looking forward to how high the WNBA's new high-water mark for boards in a season would be set, it'll likely help another top-10 pick and 2024 rookie on her team get some much-deserved shine to close the year.

Kamilla Cardoso has quietly been a beast in her inaugural campaign next to Reese, too. She's posted 12.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per 36 minutes but struggled to see the court next to her excellent frontcourt mate. Cardoso is averaging just 27.5 minutes a night.

With the historic rebounder out of the frontcourt, expect Cardoso to shine in a full role. She's already dropped double-digit points in 9 of her last 10 games and added at least 9 rebounds in 6 of those contests.

Rotowire has Cardoso projected for a massive double-double on Sunday with 14.6 points and 14.7 rebounds. Her floor in both categories is now extremely high with Reese off the floor.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more WNBA betting opportunities? Check out the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.