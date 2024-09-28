WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Sunday 9/29/24

The WNBA postseason is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The W's season offers a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. While there's a lot to sift through, advanced stats from the WNBA can help us find an edge in the betting market.

Let's dive into the WNBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and find today's best bets.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

WNBA Best Bets

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

These two offenses were the best in the WNBA all year, yet this could be a buy-low spot on the total as this series gets underway.

The Las Vegas Aces didn't have an amazing matchup for scoring in the first round; Seattle was fourth in defensive rating (dRTG) all year. This is still a team that broke 85 points on nine separate occasions after the Olympic break. They were second overall in offensive rating (oRTG) this year to the New York Liberty.

Meanwhile, the Liberty faced an Atlanta team in the first round that played at the WNBA's slowest pace all year. Even with that the case, New York topped 83 points in both games -- a total they eclipsed in 7 of their last 10 regular season games.

These two clubs played to 172 total points in their only meeting after the break. Even with the playoffs likely to produce a slower pace, I'm expecting totals north of 165 points as this series progresses. DRatings expects 174.4 median points in Game 1.

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx didn't cover four points in any of these two's three regular-season matchups, and I'm expecting the Connecticut Sun to be a bit sharper off a tougher playoff series.

Minnesota benefitted from a matchup with a Mercury squad that fell apart after the break. Phoenix lost 9 of their last 14 games with a -8.2 net rating in that time, so it wasn't a huge surprise to see the Lynx sweep them with at least 101 points in each game.

Connecticut, meanwhile, drew the short end of the stick against a Fever squad that rallied to a 9-5 record in the same stretch, and they posted a better point differential against Indiana (+30) than Minnesota did against Phoenix (+20).

One of the aspects that allowed Phoenix to hang around was Minnesota's poor rebounding, which is a theme from the regular season (67.2 dREB%). That's why I want to target Alyssa Thomas for boards. Thomas averaged 38.5 minutes per game in the first round and has seen much more time at Connecticut's five spot following the trade for Marina Mabrey.

She averaged 8.3 rebounds per game with a lighter workload in three regular-season contests against the Lynx, so Rotowire has Thomas projected for 10.6 rebounds in a heftier 39.0 minutes on Sunday.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more WNBA betting opportunities? Check out the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.