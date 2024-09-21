WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Sunday 9/22/24

The WNBA season is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

WNBA Best Bets

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

The Atlanta Dream made the playoffs on the strength of their defense down the stretch, and that'll have to be the path to competing with the top seed in this series.

As pace should decrease across the league in the postseason, Atlanta could become glacial. They already played at the W's slowest pace over each team's respective last 10 games (91.7) with the league's fourth-best defensive rating (98.1).

In two of Atlanta's three regular-season matchups with New York, they held them below 80 points. The exception (96 points) was ugly, but it also came June 23rd well before the Dream's starting lineup returned to its current full health.

New York has been the best team in the league all year, so I'm even concerned about taking 12.5 points with an inconsistent Dream scoring attack entering a pace-up spot, but the pace of this game should lean toward the under.

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

It'll be interesting to see how the Connecticut Sun approach Caitlin Clark after the Indiana Fever shocked everyone to end up as a top-five seed in Clark's rookie year.

In medium-to-very-high-leverage situations, the Fever had a -8.2 net rating with Clark off the floor compared to -2.2 with her on it. As the intensity ratchets up, I'm expecting the Sun to make a more conscious effort to get the ball out of her hands.

That comes in combination with this matchup giving Clark fits all season. She didn't break 24 points plus assists in any of her four matchups with Connecticut, and now we'll add in reduced pace and increased defensive effort.

Rotowire has Clark projected for 17.7 points and 8.3 assists in Game 1 against the Sun, totaling 26.0 points plus assists. I'm even lower than that given the history between these two teams.

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

As the WNBA mirrors its men's league counterpart more and more each season, the Las Vegas Aces flipped a switch that the mid-2010s Golden State Warriors that would make proud.

Las Vegas sleepwalked through the first half of the WNBA's season, but they posted the league's best net rating (+13.2) over every team's respective last 10 games. Their first-round opponent, the Seattle Storm, posted just a +2.1 rating in the same time with a lengthy list of injuries at the end of the season.

At home in Game 1, Las Vegas seems ready to roll in quest for a three-peat. A'ja Wilson's props are elevated as you'd expect, but this could also be a spot for Jackie Young to overdeliver in the scoring column.

Young kept Las Vegas afloat through Chelsea Gray's injury and has posted 19.5 points per game in four games against the Storm this season. One of those came on Tuesday when she posted 16 points.

Rotowire expects 14.3 points from Young on Sunday, and her prop might be a bit suppressed due to so many backing the league's brightest star, Wilson, in her playoff opener.

