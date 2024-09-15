WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Sunday 9/15/24

The WNBA season is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

WNBA Best Bets

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics

The Washington Mystics just beat the Atlanta Dream in their own building, but Atlanta can return the favor today thanks to key injuries.

Both Shakira Austin and Aaliyah Edwards are expected to be sidelined with ankle injuries, and the former is particularly a huge loss for Washington given her league-best 33.7% usage rate over each team's respective last 10 games.

Between shot attempts, you could also argue the Dream outplayed the 'Stics on Friday. They had 8 more boards and took 13 more shots, but D.C. shot 38.1% from deep compared to Atlanta's 25.0%.

This game is a pivotal one for playoff seeding, and I'll take a deeper, healthier Dream squad, who probably would be well in the postseason by now if not for early-season absences from each of their top-three scorers.

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm

Injuries impact this betting line, too.

Even though the Los Angeles Sparks have the league's worst net rating (-10.9) over each team's respective last 10 games, this resting Seattle Storm squad probably levels the playing field. Leading scorer Jewell Loyd (knee) and leading rebounder Ezi Magbegor (concussion) will both sit Sunday's game out in anticipation that Seattle can get the job done without them.

This is way too many points to give L.A., bringing Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson in full force, to face that lineup. They've kept 6 of their last 11 within single digits against full-strength clubs.

However, we can turn to the Storm for a prop against L.A.'s second-worst defensive rating (107.8) in this same period. Someone will have to pick up Loyd's slack scoring the ball, and Skylar Diggins-Smith has already been trending that way as we approach the playoffs. The veteran's usage rate has climbed to 24.3% over Seattle's last 10 compared to her season-long mark of 23.4%.

Without Loyd, that should balloon closer to 30.0%. Rotowire has her projected for 20.3 points in Sunday's contest that I project to be a tight game late.

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

One player sits between A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu -- MVP candidates alike -- in usage rate over every team's respective last 10 contests.

That's Chennedy Carter, who is potentially the last woman standing of the Chicago Sky's core four to begin the season in tonight's game. Marina Mabrey was traded in August, Angel Reese is now out for the season with a wrist issue, and Kamilla Cardoso (shoulder) is highly questionable to suit up in tonight's contest. Carter's 30.6% usage rate in the last 10 games could climb that much higher.

Wilson and Ionescu are often -300 or shorter to score 20-plus, yet Carter sits at even money despite a quality matchup tonight. The Phoenix Mercury have tumbled to a 104.2 defensive rating in their last 10 games, which is fifth-worst in the W. As a 3.5-point spread suggests, Phoenix likely won't run away from the shorthanded Sky due to Kahleah Cooper's back injury, either.

Rotowire has Carter projected for 21.5 points in Sunday's game. I'd be fairly stunned if -- solely by sheer volume -- she didn't eclipse 20 points in this spot.

