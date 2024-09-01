WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Sunday 9/1/24

The WNBA season is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

WNBA Best Bets

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

This is a brutal spot for the Connecticut Sun.

Connecticut played on Saturday, defeating the Washington Mystics by 11 points in D.C. Now, they'll have to face one of the W's best squads with a day of rest on them.

The Seattle Storm have a +5.8 net rating this season, which is fourth-best in the league and directly behind the Sun (+7.8). The only meeting between these two teams this season was an 11-point win for the Storm in Seattle, but things have changed with both squads. Seattle signed veteran Gabby Williams on August 20th, and the Sun made the biggest deal of the season by acquiring stat-stuffer Marina Mabrey from Chicago.

Given the harsh circumstances, Connecticut's implied chance to win here -- even at home -- is too high. DRatings believe the Storm get the win 49.3% of the time in this one, and I'm even higher than that. I'd favor the visitors.

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury

A whopping 169.5-point total for the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury has shifted plenty of props to the "unplayable" territory, but Natasha Cloud is still worth backing to contribute in her favorite way.

Cloud's 7.3 assists per 36 minutes are the seventh-most of WNBA qualifiers, and she's gotten more time to dish dimes lately. After Phoenix dealt Sug Sutton at the deadline, Cloud has logged 33.9 minutes per game in August. Remember, the W only has four 10-minute quarters.

In these seven contests, she's topped or met five assists in four of them. That includes three in a row through high-paced matchups with Atlanta, New York, and Minnesota -- the latter two of which are particularly impressive given the top-three defensive ratings on those squad. Las Vegas (101.1 dRTG) hasn't defended to their elite standard this season.

Rotowire has Cloud projected for 6.4 assists in Sunday's game, which would imply roughly -161 odds for at least six.

