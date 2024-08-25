WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Sunday 8/25/24, Including a FanDuel Promo

The WNBA season is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The W's 40-game season offers a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. While there's a lot to sift through, advanced stats from the WNBA can help us find an edge in the betting market.

WNBA Best Bets

Let's dive into the WNBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and find Saturday's best bets.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky

This is a good buy-low spot for the two-time defending WNBA champions. The Las Vegas Aces have lost three of four contests this month, but with all of those Ls coming to either the New York Liberty or Minnesota Lynx, the post-deadline Chicago Sky should make for a nice reprieve.

Chicago sent second-leading scorer Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun on July 17th and have sputtered to a -10.1 net rating since the deal -- the third-worst mark in the WNBA. Meanwhile, the full-strength Aces have won 8 of their last 10 games against teams outside the top five of overall net rating, including the Sky once. That was an eight-point win in Chicago on June 27th.

There might actually be value in laying huge chalk with the visitors. If that's the case, expect Chelsea Gray to contribute.

Gray has just returned to full-time work following the Olympic break, posting 7.8 points per game in 28.0 minutes per game. Gray's 51.8% effective field goal rate (eFG%) is actually lower than it should be when she's topped 53.5% in each of the previous two seasons.

Rotowire expects Gray to shake off a bit off the rust with 8.6 median points on Sunday. If correct, that would merit -168 odds for at least eight of them.

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings

The W's worst defense at present belongs to the Dallas Wings.

Dallas has the league's worst defensive rating (114.5) and has played at its fastest pace (99.54) over every team's respective last 10 games, which is a stellar combination for a team total -- even for a middling offense like the Los Angeles Sparks.

The rebuilding L.A. squad has the league's worst offensive rating in this stretch (93.7), so it's weakness on weakness, but pace should ultimately win out. The Sparks have scored 83.7 points per game against Dallas this season, and this is the worst stretch of defense for Big D all year.

One reason I like L.A. to score is Dearica Hamby still doing her thing down low. Hamby has to be licking her lips to attack a Dallas defense surrendering the most paint points (46.0) and third-most second-chance points (11.2) per game in this same period. She's returned from the break with 10.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game to this point, notching a double-double in three of five contests.

Rotowire projects her for a healthy 16.9 points and 10.3 boards in this uptempo, friendly matchup. I also think her efforts will go a long way to helping the Sparks smash their offensive projection.

