WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Sunday 8/18/24, Including a FanDuel Promo

WNBA Best Bets

Let's dive into the WNBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and find Sunday's best bets.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream

The WNBA's wildest contest since returning from the Olympic break was the Atlanta Dream's improbable comeback over the Seattle Storm, so some could see that as a "sell-high" spot on the W's third-worst net rating overall (-7.0). I think it was a sign of things to come.

Atlanta's season has been marred by injury, but the break allowed for the Dream to see Rhyne Howard, Alisha Gray, and Jordin Canada all suit up in the same game for the first time all season. It wasn't a surprise they kept things tight against anyone with that trio.

I'm backing them into a Connecticut Sun team which has faded from an early-season start that made them appear to be contenders. Connecticut's dipped to a +6.0 net rating in their past 10 games (4th in the WNBA) compared to +9.2 overall (2nd).

The Sun have been a better host (+12.7 net rating) than visitor (+5.6) all season, as well.

DRatings sees this spread at 5.5 points, and that might even be underselling the forward projection of this Atlanta squad at full health.

Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever

Seattle was on the wrong side of that Atlanta comeback, and now, they're going into the WNBA's lion's den if one exists. The Indiana Fever have won seven of their last eight at home in an environment that's become unwelcoming thanks to Caitlin Clark's rabid fanbase.

The problem? Indiana still isn't great on the defensive end. Over their last 10 games, the Fever still have the league's fifth-worst defensive rating (105.6) despite playing at its third-highest pace (98.1).

Though the Storm (+13.0 net rating) have smashed the Fever (-1.0) in overall performance during this time, I'm averse to taking them to cover a 2.5-point spread with Indiana's offense (104.7 rating) performing well over its last 10. Instead, I'll take Seattle to score an eclipse this total in a friendly matchup when Massey Ratings (86.7 projected median points) is on the same page.

If Seattle is putting points on the board, Jewell Loyd is likely contributing from deep. She's canned multiple triples in 12 of her 26 games this season despite uncharacteristic efficiency from deep this season (26.0%). She's shot at least 35.0% from three in each of the last four years, so I'm expecting a heater soon.

Indiana could certainly propel one, allowing the most three-point attempts per game over every team's respective last 10 contests (26.7). Rotowire projects Loyd for 1.7 makes from three on Sunday.

