WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Sparks-Fever on Wednesday 9/4/24

WNBA Best Bets

Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever enter tonight's game as the hottest team in the W.

They've won six of seven games since the All-Star break, including four straight. Their +9.0 second-half net rating ranks third, and they've scored a league-best 91.1 points per game during that stretch.

The Los Angeles Sparks, meanwhile, have gone 1-7 since the All-Star break. They have the W's worst net rating (-12.2) and have surrendered 88.8 points per game during this stretch, second-most in the league. On top of that, LA is fresh off their biggest loss of the second half, an 80-62 home thrashing courtesy of the Atlanta Dream.

As a result, we can look for the Fever to cover as 11.5-point home favorites tonight.

This is a spread Indiana has covered only three times this season, though they've done so twice in their last six games.

But they've been firing on all cylinders of late and have risen to sixth in the WNBA Championship odds (+1800). That's come in large part thanks to the three-ball. Indiana leads the league in threes made (11.9), threes attempted (29.1), and three-point field goal percentage (40.7%) since the All-Star break.

That's been an area the Sparks have been torched this season. They've allowed the highest opposing three-point field goal percentage (37.2%) on the season -- a mark that's ticked to 38% since the break.

Indiana's defense still leaves a lot to be desired, so another way to back the Fever offense would be taking Indiana over 93.5 points at -111 odds. They've gone over that mark in two straight games and three times in their last seven outings.

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell has been one of the biggest reasons for their incredible turn around. She's averaging 26.7 points per game since the All-Star break (second in the W) and is fresh off a monster 36-point outing in their win over Dallas.

She's gone for at least 21 points in every game since the break, so we can look for her to go over 20.5 points against the Sparks tonight.

This is a line she's gone over in nine of her last 10 games dating back to July 12th, during which Mitchell has averaged 24.9 points per game on 52.5% shooting.

Perhaps most importantly, Mitchell's volume has increased tremendously of late. After attempting fewer than 14 shot attempts per game in May and June, she's up to 18.6 field goal attempts since the All-Star break.

That alone puts her in a nice spot to go over 20.5 points, but it doesn't hurt that the Sparks have been a trainwreck defensively.

LA has the second-worst defensive rating since the All-Star break, yet they lead the league in pace.

That lines up well for Kelsey Mitchell to score early and often tonight, and it doesn't hurt that she already put 23 on the Sparks in an earlier matchup.

