WNBA 2025: Betting Odds for Every Regular Season Opening Games

The 2025 WNBA season tips off this weekend with eight games happening between Friday and Saturday.

This weekend's games include the Golden State Valkyries debut and highly anticipated matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

WNBA Season Opening Games

Here's when each team will be playing this opening weekend:

Date : Friday, May 16th

: Friday, May 16th Time: 7:30 p.m.

Date : Friday, May 16th

: Friday, May 16th Time: 7:30 p.m.

Date : Friday, May 16th

: Friday, May 16th Time: 10:00 p.m.

Date : Saturday, May 17th

: Saturday, May 17th Time: 1:00 p.m.

Date : Saturday, May 17th

: Saturday, May 17th Time: 3:00 p.m.

Date : Saturday, May 17th

: Saturday, May 17th Time: 10:00 p.m.

WNBA Season Opening Game Betting Odds

Here are the odds, as of Friday morning, for each game via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Dream at Mystics +6.5 -250 +198 157 Lynx at Wings +5.5 -250 +198 164 Sparks at Valkyries +6.5 -300 +235 162 Aces at Liberty -4.5 +152 -188 168.5 Sky at Fever -7.0 +245 -320 168.5 Storm at Mercury -2.5 +110 -134 162.5

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.