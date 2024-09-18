WNBA 2024 Playoffs Printable Bracket: Format, Schedule, and Betting Odds

With just a few regular season WNBA games left, the postseason seeding is largely solidified.

Here's what to know about the WNBA playoff field as of Wednesday morning — including teams in contention, odds for each to win, and a printable bracket that you can fill in yourself.

How WNBA Playoffs Work

There are 8 out of 12 WNBA teams that make the postseason.

It's a standard bracket format with the No. 1 seed playing No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7 and so on.

The First Round will be a best-of-three series. The higher seeds (No. 1-4) will host the first two games at home. If needed, the third game in each series will be hosted by the lower seed.

Four teams will then move onto the Semifinals, which will be a best-of-five series. The higher seed receives home-court advantage, again, in a 2-2-1 format.

This same format will continue into the Finals.

WNBA Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Who is in the WNBA Playoffs?

As of Wednesday morning, seven teams have clinched a spot in the playoffs. These teams are:

New York Liberty

Minnesota Lynx

Connecticut Sun

Las Vegas Aces

Seattle Storm

Indiana Fever

Phoenix Mercury

The Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks have already been removed from playoff contention.

This leaves three teams fighting for the final spot in the playoffs: Atlanta Dream, Washington Mystics, and Chicago Sky.

WNBA Playoffs Key Dates

September 19th : Regular season ends

: Regular season ends September 22nd : Playoffs begin

: Playoffs begin October 20th: Last possible Finals date

WNBA Championship Odds

Here are the odds for each team to win the championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of September 18th.

Team FanDuel Sportsbook Championship Odds New York Liberty +150 Las Vegas Aces +260 Minnesota Lynx +290 Connecticut Sun +950 Indiana Fever +2100 Seattle Storm +2600 Phoenix Mercury +10000 View Full Table

