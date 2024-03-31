Wizards vs. Heat NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for March 31

Wizards vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and BSSUN

The Miami Heat (40-33) visit the Washington Wizards (14-60) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 31, 2024. The Wizards are 11-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season. The over/under is 216.5 in the matchup.

Wizards vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -11 -110 -110 216.5 -110 -110 -590 +430

Wizards vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (73.9%)

Wizards vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat are 34-36-3 against the spread this season.

The Wizards are 34-38-2 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Heat have hit the over 27 times out of 74 chances this season.

Wizards games this year have gone over the total in 36 of 74 opportunities (48.6%).

In home games, Miami owns a worse record against the spread (14-22-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-14-3).

When playing at home, the Heat exceed the over/under 47.2% of the time (17 of 36 games). They've hit the over in 27% of games on the road (10 of 37 contests).

This year, Washington is 12-23-1 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). On the road, it is 22-15-1 ATS (.579).

In 2023-24 a lower percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (44.4%, 16 of 36) compared to away (52.6%, 20 of 38).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.7 points, 4 assists and 10.7 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.2 points, 5.4 boards and 4.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jaime Jaquez averages 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 2.6 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Terry Rozier is averaging 23.2 points, 6.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Kyle Kuzma gets the Wizards 22.2 points, 6.6 boards and 4.2 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Jordan Poole provides the Wizards 16.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Wizards get 14.1 points per game from Deni Avdija, plus 7 boards and 3.8 assists.

The Wizards are getting 12.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Corey Kispert.

The Wizards get 8.4 points per game from Bilal Coulibaly, plus 4.1 boards and 1.7 assists.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $200 in Bonus Bets - if your bet wins - when you place your first $5 bet!

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.