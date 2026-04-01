Wizards vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: NBCS-PH and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (17-58) are heavy underdogs (+14) as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (41-34) at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs on NBCS-PH and MNMT. The point total is set at 238.5 in the matchup.

Wizards vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -14 238.5 -1000 +660

Wizards vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (70.2%)

Wizards vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread 37 times this season (37-36-2).

The Wizards have played 75 games, with 32 wins against the spread.

76ers games have gone over the total 39 times this season.

Wizards games this season have eclipsed the over/under 54.7% of the time (41 out of 75 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (21-15-1) than it has in home games (16-21-1).

The 76ers have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (50%) than road games (54.1%).

Against the spread, Washington has been better at home (18-19-0) than on the road (14-24-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (54.1%, 20 of 37) than away (55.3%, 21 of 38).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made treys per contest (fifth in NBA).

VJ Edgecombe's numbers on the season are 16 points, 5.6 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Quentin Grimes averages 13.8 points, 3.7 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Joel Embiid's numbers on the season are 26.9 points, 7.4 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Dominick Barlow is averaging 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr averages 16.3 points for the Wizards, plus 7.4 boards and 2.7 assists.

Bub Carrington averages 10.2 points, 3.5 boards and 4.6 assists. He is also sinking 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Per game, Bilal Coulibaly provides the Wizards 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Justin Champagnie gives the Wizards 8.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Wizards receive 12.3 points per game from Tre Johnson, plus 2.8 boards and 2 assists.

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