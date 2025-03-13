Wild vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

The Minnesota Wild are among the NHL squads in action on Thursday, up against the New York Rangers.

Wild vs Rangers Game Info

Minnesota Wild (37-24-4) vs. New York Rangers (31-28-6)

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-114) Rangers (-105) 5.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (50.2%)

Wild vs Rangers Puck Line

The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals (+220 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -280.

Wild vs Rangers Over/Under

The Wild-Rangers matchup on March 13 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -120 and the under is -102.

Wild vs Rangers Moneyline

New York is the underdog, -105 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -114 favorite at home.

