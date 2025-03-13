NHL
Wild vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13
The Minnesota Wild are among the NHL squads in action on Thursday, up against the New York Rangers.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Wild vs Rangers Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (37-24-4) vs. New York Rangers (31-28-6)
- Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-114)
|Rangers (-105)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (50.2%)
Wild vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals (+220 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -280.
Wild vs Rangers Over/Under
- The Wild-Rangers matchup on March 13 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -120 and the under is -102.
Wild vs Rangers Moneyline
- New York is the underdog, -105 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -114 favorite at home.