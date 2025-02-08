NHL
Wild vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8
On Saturday in the NHL, the Minnesota Wild are playing the New York Islanders.
Wild vs Islanders Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (32-19-4) vs. New York Islanders (25-22-7)
- Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-156)
|Islanders (+130)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wild win (54.9%)
Wild vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Wild. The Islanders are -215 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +172.
Wild vs Islanders Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Islanders game on February 8, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.
Wild vs Islanders Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Wild vs. Islanders reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-156) and New York as the underdog (+130) on the road.