Wild vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

On Saturday in the NHL, the Minnesota Wild are playing the New York Islanders.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wild vs Islanders Game Info

Minnesota Wild (32-19-4) vs. New York Islanders (25-22-7)

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-156) Islanders (+130) 5.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wild win (54.9%)

Wild vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Wild. The Islanders are -215 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +172.

Wild vs Islanders Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Islanders game on February 8, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Wild vs Islanders Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Wild vs. Islanders reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-156) and New York as the underdog (+130) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!