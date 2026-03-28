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NHL

Wild vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Wild vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

The Minnesota Wild versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Wild vs Bruins Game Info

  • Minnesota Wild (41-20-12) vs. Boston Bruins (40-24-8)
  • Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Wild vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Wild (-130)Bruins (+108)6.5Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Wild win (51.2%)

Wild vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals (+190 to cover). Boston, the underdog, is -240.

Wild vs Bruins Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Wild-Bruins on March 28, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Wild vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Boston is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -130 favorite on the road.

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