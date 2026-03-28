Wild vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

The Minnesota Wild versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Wild vs Bruins Game Info

Minnesota Wild (41-20-12) vs. Boston Bruins (40-24-8)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NHL Network

Wild vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-130) Bruins (+108) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wild win (51.2%)

Wild vs Bruins Puck Line

The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals (+190 to cover). Boston, the underdog, is -240.

Wild vs Bruins Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Wild-Bruins on March 28, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Wild vs Bruins Moneyline

Boston is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -130 favorite on the road.

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