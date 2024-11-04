Who Won the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic? Finishing Order, Payouts, and Sierra Leone's Win

The 2024 Breeders' Cup, which took place on November 2nd in Del Mar, featured 14 horses at the post.

In the end, it was confirmed that Sierra Leone edged out Fierceness and Forever Young to secure first place.

Read on for the full list of the 2024 Breeders' Cup finishers, including horse owner and jockey earnings, plus betting payouts according to FanDuel Racing.

Who Won the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic?

Sierra Leone and Fierceness were neck-and-neck at the top of the stretch, until Sierra Leone pushed ahead to widen the lead as the group reached the finish.

Forever Young made a late move to take 3rd place, a few strides behind Fierceness (2nd place) and just ahead of Newgate (4th place).

What Was the Finishing Order of the 2024 Breeders' Cup?

Here is the full finishing order of the 14 horses that competed in the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic:

1. Sierra Leone

2. Fierceness

3. Forever Young

4. Newgate

5. Senor Buscador

6. Tapit Trice

7. Pyrenees

8. City of Troy

9. Highland Falls

10. Ushba Tesoro

11. Mixto

12. Arthur’s Ride

13. Derma Sotogake

14. Next

How Fast Did Sierra Leone Run the Breeders' Cup Classic?

Sierra Leone completed the 1 ¼ miles in 2:00.78.

How Much Money Did Sierra Leone Win?

With the win, Sierra Leone earned approximately $3,640,000 from the winning purse.

Owners are paid through the 10th place finish and share earnings with trainers and jockeys on their own terms, according to the official Breeders' Cup website.

Here's the full prize breakdown of the top ten finishers at the Breeders' Cup:

Finishing Place Owner Purse 1st $3,640,000 2nd $1,190,000 3rd $630,000 4th $350,000 5th $210,000 6th $140,000 7th $70,000 View Full Table ChevronDown

About Sierra Leone

Most notably, Sierra Leone came in second place at the 2024 Kentucky Derby after losing to Mystik Dan by a nose.

Sierra Leone is trained by Chad Brown. This is his 19th World Championship victory and first in the Classic.

Flavien Prat was Sierra Leone's jockey for this race. He also competed and won the Filly & Mare Turf race on the same day, riding a different horse (Moira).

Breeders' Cup Betting

According to FanDuel Racing, this was the payout for Sierra Leone in the Classic:

Win: $15.80

$15.80 Place : $5.60

: $5.60 Show: $3.60

