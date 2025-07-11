Who Leads the League in Home Runs Before the All-Star Break? 2025 Home Run Leader Odds

The MLB's midseason classic is almost here, with the 2025 All-Star Game set for July 15th.

Home runs have been right in line with last season league-wide, though we've seen more individual outliers than recent seasons. Already (through July 8th) we've witnessed three of the 10 most-prolific first-half power displays of the last 15 years.

But there can only be one home run league leader. As we close in on the (unofficial) halfway point of the 2025 season, let's check out who leads the league in home runs before the MLB All-Star break and sift through the 2025 home run leader odds.

MLB Home Run Leaders Before 2025 All-Star Break

Here are the MLB home run league leaders through July 10th.

Player Home Runs Cal Raleigh 36 Aaron Judge 34 Shohei Ohtani 31 Eugenio Suárez 29 Kyle Schwarber 29 Pete Crow-Armstrong 25 Seiya Suzuki 25 View Full Table ChevronDown

Cal Raleigh (36)

Cal Raleigh put forth one of the greatest first-half power displays in baseball history, crushing 36 home runs for his Seattle Mariners. Since 2002, only 19 players have even reached 30 first-half homers. Raleigh's 36 are the most all-time by a switch-hitter and by a catcher.

The 28-year-old has been an established power bat -- this is the third straight season he's cracked 30+ homers before the break. But Raleigh has already soared past his career-high, and he's done so consistently. Raleigh has finished each full month of the season first or second in homers, crushing 9 in April, 12 in May, and 11 in June.

Even so, he only has the second-best odds (+130) to lead the league in home runs.

Aaron Judge (34)

Aaron Judge has two fewer home runs in two additional games compared to Raleigh, but he's still a strong favorite to be the home run leader (-155).

Judge's 34 first-half dingers tie a pre-All-Star Break best for the three-time home run leader. He's now reached the 30-home run benchmark in the first half of three of the last four seasons.

Shoehi Ohtani (31)

If not for Raleigh and Judge, we'd probably be talking about Shohei Ohtani more. Ohtani's 31 homers are the third-most he's hit in the first half of an MLB season.

Ohtani has +480 odds to be the home run leader, though he is coming off a career-best 54 in 2024.

Kyle Schwarber / Euguenio Suarez (29)

Not to be outdone by those three sluggers at the top, both Kyle Schwarber and Eugenio Suarez have amassed 29 home runs before the All-Star break.

Schwarber's tied his career-best with this first-half mark. The last time he hit 29 home runs before the All-Star break, he finished with a league-leading 46 home runs.

This is easily Eugenio Suarez's best first-half power display. His previous high (20) came in 2019 when he ended the year with 49 dingers.

2025 Home Run Leader Odds

Here are the 2025 MLB Home Run Leader odds as of July 11th, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds subject to change.

Home Runs Leader 2025 Odds Aaron Judge -155 Cal Raleigh +130 Shohei Ohtani +480 Kyle Schwarber +2500 Eugenio Suarez +5500 James Wood +10000 Rafael Devers +15000 View Full Table ChevronDown

