Who Is the Fastest Player in the 2024 NFL Draft? Top 9 by 40-Yard Dash Times

The 2024 NFL Draft is nearly here, and fans are anxious to see which young athletes will join their favorite team. One frequent talking point during the event is the class' fastest runners and how they could make an impact at the next level.

With that in mind, here's what you need to know about the fastest players in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Who Is the Fastest Player in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine rounded up the top prospects in this year's class and put them to the test in the 40-yard dash. One player stood out from the rest, however, as Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy posted the fastest time (4.21 seconds) of all participants. Worthy's time wasn’t just the fastest of this year's NFL Draft prospects — it is also now the fastest time in NFL combine history.

Here is a list of the top 40-yard dash times in the 2024 NFL Combine:

Player School Position Time (in seconds) Xavier Worthy Texas WR 4.21 Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 4.28 Issac Guerendo Lousiville RB 4.33 Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 4.33 Brian Thomas Jr. LSU WR 4.33 Adonai Mitchell Texas WR 4.34 Decamerion Richardson Mississippi State CB 4.34 View Full Table

Fastest Player at Each Position in 2024 NFL Draft

Though cornerbacks and skill-position players lead the class overall, there's still some serious speed at other positions. Here are the fastest players at each position in the 2024 Draft based on their showings at the combine.

Player School Position Time (in seconds) Kedon Slovis BYU QB 4.55 Isaac Guerendo Louisville RB 4.33 Xavier Worthy Texas WR 4.21 Devin Culp Washington TE 4.47 Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 4.28 Payton Wilson NC State LB 4.43 Braden Fiske Florida State DT 4.78 View Full Table

For NFL Draft betting odds, including options for draft pick numbers 1 through 10, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets when you place your first bet of at least $5 —win or lose! See the promotions page for more information.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!