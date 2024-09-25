White Sox vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

The vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads.

White Sox vs Angels Game Info

Chicago White Sox (37-120) vs. Los Angeles Angels (63-94)

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: BSW

White Sox vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHW: (-108) | LAA: (-108)

CHW: (-108) | LAA: (-108) Spread: CHW: +1.5 (-178) | LAA: -1.5 (+146)

CHW: +1.5 (-178) | LAA: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

White Sox vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin (White Sox) - 0-5, 4.27 ERA vs José Suarez (Angels) - 1-2, 6.08 ERA

The White Sox will call on Davis Martin (0-5) versus the Angels and Jose Suarez (1-2). When Martin starts, his team is 1-8-0 against the spread this season. This will be Martin's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Suarez has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels failed to cover in both chances. The Angels were named the moneyline underdog for two Suarez starts this season -- they lost both.

White Sox vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (51.7%)

White Sox vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -108 favorite at home.

White Sox vs Angels Spread

The over/under for the White Sox versus Angels contest on Sept. 25 has been set at 8.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

White Sox vs Angels Betting Trends

The White Sox have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

This season Chicago has come away with a win five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The White Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of their 151 opportunities.

The White Sox have an against the spread record of 60-91-0 in 151 games with a line this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 126 total times this season. They've finished 53-73 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 53-73 (42.1%).

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 154 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-73-9).

The Angels have covered 52.6% of their games this season, going 81-73-0 ATS.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with 135 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .408. He's batting .246 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Vaughn will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .226 with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Among all qualified, he is 117th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets leads Chicago in OBP (.306) this season, fueled by 105 hits.

Nicky Lopez is batting .243 with a .314 OBP and 21 RBI for Chicago this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has totaled 132 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .246 and slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 86th and he is 55th in slugging.

Taylor Ward is slugging .436 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .250 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has accumulated a team-best .344 on-base percentage.

Logan O'Hoppe is batting .238 with 16 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 31 walks.

White Sox vs Angels Head to Head

9/18/2024: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/17/2024: 5-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/16/2024: 8-4 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

8-4 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/29/2023: 9-7 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-7 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/28/2023: 11-5 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-5 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/27/2023: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/26/2023: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/31/2023: 12-5 LAA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

12-5 LAA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/30/2023: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/29/2023: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

