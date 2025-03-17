Which Team Is Most Likely to Win the 2025 Women’s College Basketball Tournament?

With the D1 women's college basketball tournament field set for 2025, the race for the championship soon begins.

It's looking like a top-heavy field (of six key contenders), but just how likely is each team to win?

Let's take a look by using the college basketball betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Women’s College Basketball Tournament National Championship Betting Odds

NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Winner 2025 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds UConn (W) +270 South Carolina (W) +270 UCLA (W) +500 Texas (W) +650 USC (W) +700 Notre Dame (W) +750 NC State (W) +3500 View Full Table ChevronDown

According to consensus women's college basketball rankings, there are six standout teams in the nation.

Those are South Carolina, UConn, UCLA, Texas, USC, and Notre Dame.

The betting odds also agree with that top six before a huge drop to all other contenders.

South Carolina ended the season 16-3 in Quad 1 games, and only Texas (14-3) also had more than 15 Quad 1 games among all teams in the nation.

The other contenders largely played well in Quad 1 matchups -- UCLA (13-2), USC (11-3), and Notre Dame (8-4).

With that said, it's worth noting that Connecticut (5-3) played just eight Quad 1 games this season, losing to Notre Dame (road), USC (home), and Tennessee (road) for their only three losses this season. Even with that, they're opening up tournament week as co-favorites with South Carolina.

You can also download our FREE college basketball printable bracket.

