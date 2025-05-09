NHL
Jets vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
The Winnipeg Jets will take on the Dallas Stars in NHL action on Friday.
Jets vs Stars Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6)
- Date: Friday, May 9, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: TNT
Jets vs Stars Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-120)
|Stars (+100)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (54.4%)
Jets vs Stars Puck Line
- The Jets are 1.5-goal favorites against the Stars. The Jets are +205 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -260.
Jets vs Stars Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Jets-Stars matchup on May 9, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.
Jets vs Stars Moneyline
- The Jets vs Stars moneyline has Winnipeg as a -120 favorite, while Dallas is a +100 underdog on the road.