MLB

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 9

The MLB schedule today is sure to please. The contests include the Chicago Cubs playing the New York Mets at Citi Field. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: FDSDET and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Patrick Corbin
  • Records: Tigers (25-13), Rangers (18-20)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -275
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +225

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 68.76%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 31.24%

Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Bryce Elder
  • Records: Pirates (12-26), Braves (18-19)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 54.20%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 45.80%

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Erick Fedde
  • Records: Nationals (17-21), Cardinals (19-19)
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 55.24%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 44.76%

Milwaukee Brewers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSUN and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. José Quintana
  • Records: Rays (16-21), Brewers (19-19)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 55.17%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 44.83%

Philadelphia Phillies at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Aaron Nola
  • Records: Guardians (22-15), Phillies (22-15)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 54.74%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 45.26%

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Jameson Taillon
  • Records: Mets (24-14), Cubs (22-16)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 60.52%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 39.48%

Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Hunter Dobbins
  • Records: Royals (23-16), Red Sox (20-19)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 50.50%
  • Royals Win Probability: 49.50%

Miami Marlins at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryse Wilson vs. Max Meyer
  • Records: White Sox (10-28), Marlins (14-22)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -148
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
  • White Sox Win Probability: 50.63%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 49.37%

San Francisco Giants at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Jordan Hicks
  • Records: Twins (18-20), Giants (24-14)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 51.99%
  • Twins Win Probability: 48.01%

Cincinnati Reds at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Nicholas Martínez
  • Records: Astros (18-18), Reds (19-20)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -178
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 59.34%
  • Reds Win Probability: 40.66%

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Randy Vasquez
  • Records: Rockies (6-31), Padres (23-13)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 68.39%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 31.61%

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
  • Records: Angels (15-20), Orioles (13-23)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 54.60%
  • Angels Win Probability: 45.40%

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SN1
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Kevin Gausman
  • Records: Mariners (22-14), Blue Jays (16-20)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 59.45%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 40.55%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Roki Sasaki
  • Records: Diamondbacks (19-18), Dodgers (25-12)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 51.86%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 48.14%

New York Yankees at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Osvaldo Bido vs. Will Warren
  • Records: Athletics (20-18), Yankees (21-16)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 53.80%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 46.20%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

