Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 9
The MLB schedule today is sure to please. The contests include the Chicago Cubs playing the New York Mets at Citi Field. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Patrick Corbin
- Records: Tigers (25-13), Rangers (18-20)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -275
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +225
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 68.76%
- Rangers Win Probability: 31.24%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Bryce Elder
- Records: Pirates (12-26), Braves (18-19)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -148
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 54.20%
- Pirates Win Probability: 45.80%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: Nationals (17-21), Cardinals (19-19)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -116
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 55.24%
- Nationals Win Probability: 44.76%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Milwaukee Brewers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSUN and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. José Quintana
- Records: Rays (16-21), Brewers (19-19)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -110
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 55.17%
- Brewers Win Probability: 44.83%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Philadelphia Phillies at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Aaron Nola
- Records: Guardians (22-15), Phillies (22-15)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 54.74%
- Guardians Win Probability: 45.26%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago Cubs at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Jameson Taillon
- Records: Mets (24-14), Cubs (22-16)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -162
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 60.52%
- Cubs Win Probability: 39.48%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Hunter Dobbins
- Records: Royals (23-16), Red Sox (20-19)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -108
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 50.50%
- Royals Win Probability: 49.50%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Miami Marlins at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Bryse Wilson vs. Max Meyer
- Records: White Sox (10-28), Marlins (14-22)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -148
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 50.63%
- Marlins Win Probability: 49.37%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Francisco Giants at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Jordan Hicks
- Records: Twins (18-20), Giants (24-14)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -116
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 51.99%
- Twins Win Probability: 48.01%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cincinnati Reds at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Nicholas Martínez
- Records: Astros (18-18), Reds (19-20)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -178
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 59.34%
- Reds Win Probability: 40.66%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Randy Vasquez
- Records: Rockies (6-31), Padres (23-13)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -164
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 68.39%
- Rockies Win Probability: 31.61%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Angels (15-20), Orioles (13-23)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -146
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 54.60%
- Angels Win Probability: 45.40%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Mariners (22-14), Blue Jays (16-20)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -136
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 59.45%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 40.55%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Roki Sasaki
- Records: Diamondbacks (19-18), Dodgers (25-12)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 51.86%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 48.14%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Yankees at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Osvaldo Bido vs. Will Warren
- Records: Athletics (20-18), Yankees (21-16)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 53.80%
- Athletics Win Probability: 46.20%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.