Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 9

The MLB schedule today is sure to please. The contests include the Chicago Cubs playing the New York Mets at Citi Field. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and RSN

FDSDET and RSN Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Patrick Corbin

Tarik Skubal vs. Patrick Corbin Records: Tigers (25-13), Rangers (18-20)

Tigers (25-13), Rangers (18-20) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -275

-275 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +225

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 68.76%

68.76% Rangers Win Probability: 31.24%

Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSSO

SportsNet PT and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Bryce Elder

Bailey Falter vs. Bryce Elder Records: Pirates (12-26), Braves (18-19)

Pirates (12-26), Braves (18-19) Braves Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 54.20%

54.20% Pirates Win Probability: 45.80%

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Erick Fedde

Mitchell Parker vs. Erick Fedde Records: Nationals (17-21), Cardinals (19-19)

Nationals (17-21), Cardinals (19-19) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 55.24%

55.24% Nationals Win Probability: 44.76%

Milwaukee Brewers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSUN and FDSWI

MLB Network, FDSSUN and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. José Quintana

Zack Littell vs. José Quintana Records: Rays (16-21), Brewers (19-19)

Rays (16-21), Brewers (19-19) Rays Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Brewers Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 55.17%

55.17% Brewers Win Probability: 44.83%

Philadelphia Phillies at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and NBCS-PH

CLEG and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Aaron Nola

Gavin Williams vs. Aaron Nola Records: Guardians (22-15), Phillies (22-15)

Guardians (22-15), Phillies (22-15) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 54.74%

54.74% Guardians Win Probability: 45.26%

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and MARQ

MLB Network, SNY and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Jameson Taillon

Clay Holmes vs. Jameson Taillon Records: Mets (24-14), Cubs (22-16)

Mets (24-14), Cubs (22-16) Mets Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 60.52%

60.52% Cubs Win Probability: 39.48%

Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and NESN

FDSKC and NESN Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Hunter Dobbins

Michael Lorenzen vs. Hunter Dobbins Records: Royals (23-16), Red Sox (20-19)

Royals (23-16), Red Sox (20-19) Royals Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 50.50%

50.50% Royals Win Probability: 49.50%

Miami Marlins at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSFL

CHSN and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Bryse Wilson vs. Max Meyer

Bryse Wilson vs. Max Meyer Records: White Sox (10-28), Marlins (14-22)

White Sox (10-28), Marlins (14-22) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 50.63%

50.63% Marlins Win Probability: 49.37%

San Francisco Giants at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Jordan Hicks

Chris Paddack vs. Jordan Hicks Records: Twins (18-20), Giants (24-14)

Twins (18-20), Giants (24-14) Twins Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Giants Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 51.99%

51.99% Twins Win Probability: 48.01%

Cincinnati Reds at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOH

SCHN and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Nicholas Martínez

Hunter Brown vs. Nicholas Martínez Records: Astros (18-18), Reds (19-20)

Astros (18-18), Reds (19-20) Astros Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Reds Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 59.34%

59.34% Reds Win Probability: 40.66%

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SDPA

COLR and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Randy Vasquez

Antonio Senzatela vs. Randy Vasquez Records: Rockies (6-31), Padres (23-13)

Rockies (6-31), Padres (23-13) Padres Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 68.39%

68.39% Rockies Win Probability: 31.61%

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and MASN

FDSW and MASN Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Kyle Hendricks vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Angels (15-20), Orioles (13-23)

Angels (15-20), Orioles (13-23) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Angels Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 54.60%

54.60% Angels Win Probability: 45.40%

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SN1

ROOT Sports NW and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Kevin Gausman

Luis Castillo vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Mariners (22-14), Blue Jays (16-20)

Mariners (22-14), Blue Jays (16-20) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 59.45%

59.45% Blue Jays Win Probability: 40.55%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA

ARID and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Roki Sasaki

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Roki Sasaki Records: Diamondbacks (19-18), Dodgers (25-12)

Diamondbacks (19-18), Dodgers (25-12) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 51.86%

51.86% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 48.14%

New York Yankees at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and YES

MLB Network, NBCS-CA and YES Probable Pitchers: Osvaldo Bido vs. Will Warren

Osvaldo Bido vs. Will Warren Records: Athletics (20-18), Yankees (21-16)

Athletics (20-18), Yankees (21-16) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 53.80%

53.80% Athletics Win Probability: 46.20%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.