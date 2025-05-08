Fantasy Football: What Should We Expect From George Pickens With the Cowboys?

Wednesday's NFL news brought a notable trade with the Dallas Cowboys landing George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers. This move emphatically answered to bell for Dallas' need to acquire a quality No. 2 receiver to pair alongside CeeDee Lamb.

After electing to not select a wideout in the 2025 NFL Draft, this move made a ton of sense for the Cowboys. While Pickens has only one year remaining on his contract, he's landed in a spot that could help him secure a big pay day in a year's time.

What does this mean for Pickens' fantasy football value, though? Let's look at how Dallas' receiving work could be split in the upcoming season.

George Pickens' 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook With the Cowboys

According to PlayerProfiler, Pickens had impressive usage in 2024 with a 26.5% target share (14th-highest) and 42.4% air yards share (6th-highest). However, this went out the window when Pittsburgh traded for D.K. Metcalf.

About two months later, Pickens' potential usage took probably an even larger hit with his move to Dallas. Lamb had a 27.3% target share (10th-highest) paired with 101 receptions (5th-most) last season, and that was even higher in 2023 at 29.9% (8th-highest) and 135 catches (the most).

CeeDee has established himself as one of the league's best receivers. Pickens will likely take a backseat to the Cowboys' franchise wideout. However, it shouldn't be all doom and gloom for Pickens' fantasy stock.

Dallas had the sixth-highest pass-play rate a season ago compared to the Steelers holding the third-lowest mark. Plus, Pickens should have the best quarterback play of his career thanks to Dak Prescott.

While the Cowboys seem committed to improving the run game after hiring coach Brian Schottenheimer while drafting rookie guard Tyler Booker 12th overall, acquiring Pickens suggests this offense will still run through the air.

Assuming Dallas gets back to past offensive success -- such as finishing first in points per game in 2023 -- Pickens' scoring opportunities should go up, as well. Pickens is an exceptional red zone threat due to his ability to win contested catches.

According to FantasyPros, Pickens had a WR27 half-PPR average draft position (ADP) prior to 2024. Pickens failed to deliver value by finishing as WR42.

A change of scenery with improved supporting pieces should ensure an improved fantasy season from Pickens. Plus, this immediately made him a more viable target in 2025 drafts compared to staying on the Steelers with Metcalf and an iffy quarterback situation.

Which futures stand out to you this offseason? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.