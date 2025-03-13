How to Watch the 2025 College Basketball Selection Show: Sunday Schedule and Channels

We are just a few days away from the start of the Division 1 college basketball national tournament.

Before the tournament can begin, the Selection Committee must figure out how the college basketball tournament teams are selected. Then, the Committee will reveal the final bracket and seeding via the Selection Show on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s Selection Show and how to watch.

When Will the Bracket Be Revealed?

Both the men's and women's tournament bracket will be revealed via the Selection Show on Sunday, March 16th. This will include the 68 participating teams for each tournament, along with their seed placements.

The men's bracket will be revealed at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the women's bracket at 8 p.m.

How to Watch the Selections

The men's Selection Show bracket reveal will be available to watch on CBS or streaming on Paramount+. For the women's bracket reveal and Selection Show, you'll need to switch to ESPN or ESPN+.

Men's 2025 Tournament Schedule

Here are the key dates for each round of the men's tournament.

Round Date Selections Announced March 16 Opening Round March 18-19 First Round March 20-21 Second Round March 22-23 Regional Semifinals March 27-28 Regional Finals March 29-30 National Semifinals April 5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Women's 2025 Tournament Schedule

Here are the key dates for each round of the women's tournament.

Round Date Selections Announced March 16 Opening Round March 19-20 First Round March 21-22 Second Round March 23-24 Regional Semifinals March 28-29 Regional Finals March 30-31 National Semifinals April 4 View Full Table ChevronDown

Betting Odds for the National Tournament

Here are the current betting odds to win the National Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Winner 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Winner 2025 Duke +350 Auburn +350 Houston +700 Florida +700 Alabama +1100 Tennessee +1600 Texas Tech +2500 Michigan State +2500 Iowa State +2500 St. John's +3000 Arizona +4000 Kentucky +4000 Gonzaga +4000 Texas A&M +4500 Maryland +4500 Kansas +5000 View more odds in Sportsbook

