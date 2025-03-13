FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

How to Watch the 2025 College Basketball Selection Show: Sunday Schedule and Channels

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

How to Watch the 2025 College Basketball Selection Show: Sunday Schedule and Channels

We are just a few days away from the start of the Division 1 college basketball national tournament.

Before the tournament can begin, the Selection Committee must figure out how the college basketball tournament teams are selected. Then, the Committee will reveal the final bracket and seeding via the Selection Show on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s Selection Show and how to watch.

When Will the Bracket Be Revealed?

Both the men's and women's tournament bracket will be revealed via the Selection Show on Sunday, March 16th. This will include the 68 participating teams for each tournament, along with their seed placements.

The men's bracket will be revealed at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the women's bracket at 8 p.m.

How to Watch the Selections

The men's Selection Show bracket reveal will be available to watch on CBS or streaming on Paramount+. For the women's bracket reveal and Selection Show, you'll need to switch to ESPN or ESPN+.

Men's 2025 Tournament Schedule

Here are the key dates for each round of the men's tournament.

Round
Date
Selections AnnouncedMarch 16
Opening RoundMarch 18-19
First RoundMarch 20-21
Second RoundMarch 22-23
Regional SemifinalsMarch 27-28
Regional FinalsMarch 29-30
National SemifinalsApril 5

Women's 2025 Tournament Schedule

Here are the key dates for each round of the women's tournament.

Round
Date
Selections AnnouncedMarch 16
Opening RoundMarch 19-20
First RoundMarch 21-22
Second RoundMarch 23-24
Regional SemifinalsMarch 28-29
Regional FinalsMarch 30-31
National SemifinalsApril 4

Learn more about the tournaments and teams at FanDuel Research.

Betting Odds for the National Tournament

Here are the current betting odds to win the National Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Winner 2025
Duke
Auburn
Houston
Florida
Alabama
Tennessee
Texas Tech
Michigan State
Iowa State
St. John's
Arizona
Kentucky
Gonzaga
Texas A&M
Maryland
Kansas

Odds/lines subject to change

