START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

How to Enter the FanDuel Futures Day Sweepstakes

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

How to Enter the FanDuel Futures Day Sweepstakes

FanDuel Futures Day is coming on Tuesday, August 26th. To celebrate, we're giving away $1,000 in Bonus Bets to some lucky FanDuel customers!

Learn more about Futures Day, the FanDuel Sweepstakes, and how to enter below!

What Is FanDuel Futures Day?

Futures Day is your chance to call your shot on a division champ, lock in your dark horse for the rushing yards crown, or parlay your preseason theories.

It will be happening at FanDuel on Tuesday, August 26th and include 24 hours of boosts and bonuses.

How to Enter the FanDuel Futures Day Sweepstakes

There are three methods to receive an entry into the sweepstakes:

  • Enter via X: Log in or sign up for an X account. Make sure your account is set to public. Complete all steps in the call to action posted to the FanDuel Sportsbook official X account to earn an entry.
  • Enter via Instagram: Log in or sign up for an Instagram account. Make sure your account is set to public. Complete all steps in the call to action posted to the FanDuel Sportsbook official Instagram account to earn an entry.
  • Enter via form: Participants without an X or Instagram account may fill out the form here. Follow all instructions to enter your FanDuel Account information, and click the “Submit” button.

Limit of one (1) entry a participant can submit during the sweepstakes period, regardless of method of entry. See full terms and conditions.

FanDuel Futures Day Sweepstake Prize

Winners will be selected by random drawing from all entries received during the sweepstakes period, on or around August 25, 2025.

Each winner will receive Sportsbook Bonus Bets equal to $1,000. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the terms of these Official Rules, potential winners will be declared official “winners” of the sweepstakes.

Who Can Enter the FanDuel Futures Day Sweepstakes?

The sweepstakes is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the sweepstakes period.

The sweepstakes will end at 11:59 PM ET on August 25, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.
Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
21+ (18+ D.C., KY, & WY) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). No purchase necessary. Limit 1 entry. Restrictions apply. See full terms including methods of entry at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

