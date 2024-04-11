What Should the New England Patriots Do With the Third Overall Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

For 19 seasons, the New England Patriots had very little to worry about -- outside of a few injuries -- when it came to the quarterback position with Tom Brady.

It's been a different story since Brady's departure as the team has cycled through four different starting quarterbacks in the four years since he left.

Now, the Pats hold the third overall pick in the NFL draft with a clear shot to select their next potential franchise quarterback. But will that be the way they go?

With two weeks left before the big night, there are still questions as to what they'll do -- whether it's selecting a quarterback or trading down.

On Wednesday's episode of Up & Adams, Super Bowl Champion wide receiver Chris Hogan weighed in on what he thinks his former team should do with its first-round pick.

Here's the clip discussed above:

2x SB Champ @ChrisHogan_15 thinks the #Patriots should take a QB with the no. 3 ovr pick... in particular a certain Heisman Trophy winner 👀🗣️@JayD__5 @heykayadams — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 11, 2024

FanDuel Sportsbook has three quarterbacks listed with the shortest odds to go third overall between Drake Maye (+100), Jayden Daniels (+230), and J.J. McCarthy (+250).

Do the Patriots select their quarterback of the future on April 25th?

Check out the full episode below:

Up & Adams airs Monday - Thursday on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!