What's Tyrone Tracy's Fantasy Football Outlook After a Big Week 5?

The New York Giants took down the Seattle Seahawks as road underdogs in Week 5, securing a 29-20 victory to improve to 2-3 on the season. A large reason why the Giants came away with an unexpected win and controlled the time of possession was due to rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. stepping up with Devin Singletary sidelined with a groin injury.

Tracy finished Sunday's contest with 129 rushing yards on 18 carries while catching 1 of his 2 targets for 1 yard. Getting 19 total touches and looking effective with his opportunities certainly should put Tracy on our radar in fantasy football -- if you haven't already been made aware of him.

With Tracy available on the waiver wire in certain leagues or sitting on benches, let's discuss his outlook with and without Singletary while also laying out his usage from Week 5.

Tyrone Tracy's Week 5 Usage

In the first four weeks of the season, Tracy was nothing more than a running back who would spell Singletary when the veteran needed a breather. The first-year back logged a 23.3% snap rate, 21.9% route rate, and a 25.0% red-zone snap rate in Weeks 1 through 4, via NextGenStats.

Amid Singletary's absence in Week 5, Tracy registered a 62.0% snap rate, 43.6% route rate, and 42.9% red-zone snap rate. On top of that, Tracy handled 19 total touches compared to Eric Gray getting only 7 touches. Although Gray led the running backs on the Giants with a 57.1% red-zone snap rate, he fumbled at the goal line versus the Seahawks, which led to Tracy getting more work in the red area later in the contest.

While Tracy's receiving production left a lot to be desired, he showed plenty of growth as a runner, producing 2.60 rushing yards over expected per attempt, 0.14 expected points added per attempt, and a solid 44.4% rushing success rate. Above all, none of Tracy's 18 carries in Sunday's win went for negative yardage, which is even more impressive when you consider he only played running back in his final two collegiate seasons after making the switch from wide receiver.

Things could certainly change in the coming weeks, but Tracy's usage in Week 5 could lead to bigger things from the rookie moving forward.

Tracy Without Devin Singletary

Groin injuries for running backs can be a tricky situation as it can lead to re-injury when players attempt to play through the ailment. Taking that into account, it remains to be seen if the Giants take a cautious approach by holding Singletary out until he's fully healthy or if they try to ease him back into the offense in Week 6.

If New York is without Singletary again this week, Tracy would become a viable starter in all fantasy formats ahead of a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati's defense is currently permitting the fourth-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (0.95) and own the third-worst defensive rushing success rate (48.0%) to the running back position.

Until Singletary is active, Tracy should be a priority add on the waiver wire, and he becomes a solid option for teams who need help at running back despite playing in an inconsistent Giants offense. After a RB14 finish in Week 5 in half-PPR formats -- at least before the Monday night game is played -- Tracy has likely earned himself more playing time for the G-Men in the weeks ahead.

Tracy When Singletary Returns

Even when Singletary returns to action, Tracy proved he deserves to get more snaps and usage in New York's backfield. That being said, expectations will need to be tempered for Tracy whenever Singletary is back on the field as the veteran would likely continue getting more touches.

During the offseason, the Giants signed Singletary to a 3-year, $16.5 million contract following a career year with the Houston Texans. Head coach Brian Daboll worked with Singletary when both of them were with the Buffalo Bills, and he loves the effort the experienced rusher brings to the position.

While Singletary has never been an explosive runner or overly efficient, the coaching staff loves him, and his 71.9% snap rate through the first four weeks suggests he'll be the clear starter whenever he's active. Adding Tracy on waivers this week comes with the idea he starts versus the Bengals, and then he's worth keeping on your bench in case Singletary misses time again or if the Giants elect to play the rookie down the stretch if the team isn't in playoff contention.

