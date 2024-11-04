What's Chase Brown's Fantasy Football Outlook After Zack Moss' Neck Injury?

Zack Moss missed Week 9's game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a neck injury and Chase Brown went haywire in his absence.

Brown helped lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 41-24 victory and finished as the RB5 on Sunday's main slate. Moss is now expected to be sidelined indefinitely, so Brown's fantasy stock has shot through the roof in mere days.

Just how high should we be on Brown, and what should we expect from him in the coming weeks? Let's dive into Chase Brown's fantasy football outlook in a world without Zack Moss.

Chase Brown's Week 9 Usage

As mentioned, Brown managed an RB5 finish in Week 9. That wasn't easy an easy standing to obtain with Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, De'Von Achane, and Alvin Kamara all having huge weeks.

In total, Brown notched 157 scrimmage yards and scored a touchdown, resulting in 27.2 FanDuel points. He handled a head-turning 27 carries for 4.4 yards per attempt and caught all 5 of his targets for 37 yards. He did all that despite briefly missing some snaps due to a rib injury.

Brown's 78.9% snap rate tells the majority of this story. So does the fact that no other back besides Brown logged a carry or target on Sunday. He's the guy moving forward, and our sneak peek of what a full workload looks like for him is astounding. He enjoyed 8 out of 16 red-zone chances and handled 87.5% of red zone rushes. He coupled his seismic goal line work with a 13.5% target share.

Brown's 32 carries plus targets were second to only Kamara's 38 carries plus targets this week. We'll touch on Cincinnati's offensive line and upcoming matchups to gauge what caliber of efficiency we should expect from Brown, but there are two main takeaways from his outstanding Week 9 showing: the Bengals have no problem gifting him massive, meaningful goal line work and backup Trayveon Williams couldn't be further off the team's radar. It's all systems go for Brown, and we should react accordingly.

Chase Brown's Fantasy Football Outlook

The Bengals entered Week 9 with a 27th-ranked offensive line (per PFF). That's the big, fat elephant in the room, one that could easily hinder Brown's efficiency moving forward.

On Sunday, the Bengals drew a matchup against a 19th-ranked schedule-adjusted rush defense. The Raiders are letting up the eighth-most yards per carry (4.64) and 10th-most fantasy points to opposing RBs this season. It was a fairly soft matchup for Brown.

Here's a look at the current schedule-adjusted rush D rankings of Brown's remaining opposition this season: 3rd (Baltimore Ravens), 7th (Los Angeles Chargers), 2nd (Pittsburgh Steelers), 32nd (Dallas Cowboys), 9th (Tennessee Titans), 12th (Cleveland Browns), 6th (Denver Broncos), and 2nd (Steelers). Oof. Save for one date with Dallas, the remaining schedule should be very tough sledding for Brown and the run offense.

All of those aforementioned teams -- even Dallas -- rank in the top 21 of fewest yards allowed per carry. Five of those eight games are against teams that rank in the top 6 of fewest yards allowed per carry. Couple that with Cincy's lackluster o-line, and it's hard to picture many efficient days ahead for Brown.

We also need to remember that a positive game script this past Sunday helped Brown achieve those 27 carries. Cincinnati led Vegas by as many as 21 points in Week 9. This Thursday, the Bengals will visit a third-ranked Ravens rush D and come in as 6.5-point underdogs. I should note that Brown is still banged-up from the bruised rib injury sustained on Sunday and should be closely monitored in a short week.

Tough schedule aside, Brown is currently a no-doubt start in fantasy leagues. DFS will provide us with a bigger decision to make and will largely depend on his salary. Brown's voluminous red zone work is incredibly hard to deny. The Bengals offered quite a vote of confidence on Sunday by handing him 32 carries plus targets and opting out of bringing in a backup. For these reasons, we should actively look to start Brown in DFS while also tapering efficiency expectations and staying wary of a potential salary overreaction.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.