What's Brock Bowers' Fantasy Football Outlook in 2025 With Geno Smith and the Raiders?

The 2024 NFL season saw its fair share of instant impact rookies.

Few made a bigger mark than Brock Bowers.

In some ways, the deck was stacked against Bowers heading into his freshman campaign. The Las Vegas Raiders employed three below-average signal-callers with Gardner Minshew (nine starts), Aidan O'Connell (seven starts), and Desmond Ridder (one start) at the helm. Vegas ended up going 4-13, and the offense scored the fourth-fewest points in the league.

That didn't stop Bowers from churning out a tremendous TE1 season in fantasy football.

A new-look Raiders offense figures to impact Bowers' output in 2025. The team traded for a new starting quarterback in Geno Smith, who will be reunited with head coach Pete Carroll. Las Vegas also hired Chip Kelly as the new OC and nabbed Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

What is Bowers' fantasy football outlook with Geno Smith in the fold?

Brock Bowers 2024 Season

Bowers was selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The hype coming out of the real draft afforded him an ADP of TE10 at pick 93 in fantasy football drafts, per FantasyPros' average draft position (ADP) data.

In a full 17-game season, Bowers ended up going for 1,207 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns. He led his position in catches (112), targets (153), and receiving yards (1,194), which, of course, allowed him to finish as the TE1.

Notably, Bowers was one of just 26 skill players to top 205 half-PPR points and was one of just nine non-RBs to do so. He was in rare company and logged the eighth-most receiving yards in the NFL along with the fourth-most yards after catch (596).

Bowers produced an insane return on investment in 2024 despite dealing with less-than-desirable quarterback play. As if he needed more hype heading into this year's drafts, Geno will walk in and lead a Raiders offense that is primed for a notable season-over-season jump.

So, where should we draft Bowers in 2025? Let's investigate.

Brock Bowers 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Bowers currently carries an ADP of TE1 at pick 16 overall, per FantasyPros.

It's not at all surprising to see he is the first tight end being taken off the board, and he likely should be.

Touchdown regression is the biggest thing he has going for him. He logged five scores on 153 targets a season ago -- good for a measly 3.2% touchdown rate. Geno is a firm upgrade at quarterback. He, along with the addition of Jeanty, should provide more scoring opportunities all around.

It's easy to look at Bowers' receiving numbers from 2024 and marvel at the prospect of him pairing it with scores. That intriguing ceiling is why Bowers is so sought after.

That said, Bowers' target share could come back down to earth now that Vegas has an organized offense. There's a give-and-take here. Geno isn't known for peppering one and only one receiver, and Jeanty could take on a workhorse role in the backfield, but what Bowers could lose in target share (or volume) he could make up for with quality targets and touchdown scores.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Brock Bowers props available for the 2025 season. His receiving line is set at 1,025.5, and he's +124 to score over 5.5 touchdowns. That's awfully close in line with FantasyPros' consensus projections, which forecast Bowers to pick up 1,047 receiving yards and 5.5 touchdowns en route to a second straight TE1 finish.

Is Bowers worth drafting at his current ADP, which pits him as a middle second-round pick? The answer will likely depend on how you navigate drafting tight ends in general, but Bowers has a pretty clear case to be this year's TE1, and the prospect of him exploding in the scoring column offers a worthwhile ceiling.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.