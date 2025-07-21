FanDuel MLB Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost for NRFI/YRFI Wager Today 7/21/25

The MLB is in full swing, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate Monday's MLB slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on an “NRFI/YRFI” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on July 21st, 2025!

There are 15 MLB games to consider for this boost, including a New York Yankees-Toronto Blue Jays clash at 7:10pm ET. The Blue Jays own a 3-game lead in the American League East, and they're up 4-0 in the season-series. In Toronto's early July sweep, three of four games resulted in a Yes Run First Inning (YRFI).

Here are tonight's Yankees-Blue Jays NRFI odds. All MLB odds for this FanDuel promo offer can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Check out today's best NRFI Bets at FanDuel Research.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on an "NRFI/YRFI" wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on July 21st, 2025.

Eligible markets can be found under the "NRFI/YRFI" tab on the MLB Home Page.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 7/21/25

Here are the MLB games being played on July 21st with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Padres at Marlins -1.5 (+155) +110 -130 8.5 Orioles at Guardians -1.5 (+155) +116 -136 8 Tigers at Pirates -1.5 (+176) +108 -126 7 Reds at Nationals +1.5 (-140) -134 +114 9 Red Sox at Phillies -1.5 (-105) +180 -215 8.5 Yankees at Blue Jays +1.5 (-170) -120 +102 8.5 Angels at Mets -1.5 (+112) +154 -184 8.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 10:00 PM ET on July 21st, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.