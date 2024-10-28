What is a Sports Equinox? Game Schedule and How to Bet

Today is a rare holiday for sports fans across various leagues.

October 28th, 2024 is the 31st time in history that the NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA all have games happening on the same day. This is referred to as a sports equinox.

Here's what you can expect during today's sports equinox, including all participating teams and games, plus how you can get involved at FanDuel Sportsbook.

What is a Sports Equinox?

A sports equinox is when games from all four major North American sports leagues are played on the same day. These leagues are the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL.

Unique to this year's sports equinox, there are also MLS games happening.

This is the 31st sports equinox in history. The most recent occurrence was last year on October 30th, 2023.

2024 Sports Equinox Schedule

Check out the graphic below for all the teams playing during this sports equinox:

IT'S SPORTS EQUINOX DAY 😍



LOCK IN 😤 pic.twitter.com/iBKECjsZ2P — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 28, 2024

2024 Sports Equinox Games

The headliner for the day is Game 3 of the World Series being played in New York between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. Here are the odds ahead of that matchup.

MLB

There is also a Monday Night Football game being played between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL

Basketball and hockey fans can enjoy a full slate of games across the NBA and NHL. All odds are currently available at FanDuel Sportsbook. Check out the full list below.

NBA

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Pacers at Magic -7.0 +215 -260 224.5 Wizards at Hawks -7.5 +250 -310 234 Pistons at Heat -8.5 +295 -370 219.5 Nuggets at Raptors +9 -375 +300 220 Bucks at Celtics -9.5 +360 -460 232 Cavaliers at Knicks -2.5 +120 -142 223 Rockets at Spurs +2.5 -144 +122 220 View Full Table ChevronDown

NHL

Matchup Home Puck Line Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres +1.5 (-194) -154 +128 6.5 Edmonton Oilers at Columbus Blue Jackets +1.5 (-115) -255 +205 6.5 Toronto Maple Leafs at Winnipeg Jets -1.5 (+215) -104 -115 6.5 Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning -1.5 (+188) +112 -134 6.5 Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+112) +188 -230 6.5 San Jose Sharks at Utah Hockey Club -1.5 (+100) +210 -260 5.5 Carolina Hurricanes at Vancouver Canucks -1.5 (+220) -105 -114 5.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

How to Bet During the Sports Equinox

To celebrate the sports equinox, FanDuel customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg parlay wager on any sport or event taking place on October 28th!

How to use this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any sports event taking place on October 28th, 2024.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of +100 or Longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of the Profit Boost Token.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See here for full terms and conditions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.