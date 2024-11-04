What Dak Prescott's Injury Means for the Cowboys in Fantasy Football

It seemed as though things couldn't get worse for the Dallas Cowboys. They lost their third straight game over the weekend and moved to 3-5 on the season while NFC East counterparts, the Washington Commanders (7-2) and Philadelphia Eagles (6-2), continue to trend upward.

Dallas will host the Eagles this weekend while a Week 11 date at Washington looms, but the put up or shut up portion of the season has just become much more difficult. Dak Prescott is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Cowboys' playoff hopes are starting to be put to rest. How will Prescott's injury affect the rest of the team's fantasy football outlook? Let's jump in.

Dak Prescott's Hamstring Injury

Prescott sustained a hamstring injury in the second half of Dallas' 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. While Dak stated that he planned on suiting up for this weekend's game against the Eagles, an MRI later revealed the injury to be worse than initially expected.

The Cowboys have yet to decide whether they will place Prescott on the injured reserve, which would sideline him for a minimum of four games, but reports suggest that he is set to miss at least two-to-three weeks.

Cooper Rush took over for Dak on Sunday. Rush completed just 13 of his 25 passes in that one and hasn't started an NFL game since 2022, coincidentally against Philadelphia. Trey Lance is also available as a backup.

CeeDee Lamb Without Dak Prescott

It's safe to say that Dallas' pass-catchers will get a big, huge downgrade across the board. Gone are the days where we're entertaining Jalen Tolbert as a sleeper option. CeeDee Lamb and his fantasy managers take the biggest blow with Prescott's injury news.

Lamb has had an underwhelming season by his standards. While he spiked for a 146-yard, two-touchdown game in Week 8, that was the only 100-yard or multiple touchdown game to speak of for him this season.

Lamb will continue to rack up plenty of targets alongside Rush, but the quality figures to be lackluster. In 2022, Rush started five straight games for Dallas. While it's a potentially dated sample, Lamb enjoyed a massive 35.2% target share in this span. With that said, Rush exceeded 30 pass attempts in just one of those games and threw as few as 16 attempts in one.

On top of that, Lamb (shoulder) is considered week-to-week. He's expected to play versus Philadelphia, but expectations are reasonably low for the pass-catchers in this Rush-led offense.

Rico Dowdle's Fantasy Football Outlook

If anyone could get a fantasy bump -- or at least remain neutral -- it's Rico Dowdle.

Dowdle handled 12 carries for 75 yards and caught five of his six targets for 32 yards on Sunday. A touchdown helped him notch 19.2 FanDuel points.

Dowdle's been operating on 4.5 yards per carry efficiency but has exceeded eight carries just three times this season. A heavier reliance on the run game could be forthcoming for the 'boys, and Dowdle's usage would naturally benefit.

We should also see him get plenty of work in the passing game alongside Rush, who will be looking to dump the ball out quickly. While Dowdle's potential yardage output and ability to rack up receptions is encouraging, it's hard to envision ample scoring chances for him in a Prescott-less offense. The Eagles are letting up the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing RBs, so there's not a whole lot working in Dowdle's favor this weekend.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.