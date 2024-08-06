2024 Western Michigan Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Western Michigan Broncos have a record of 0-2 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Western Michigan 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Wisconsin Aug. 30 L 28-14 Badgers (-23.5) 56.5 2 @ Ohio State Sept. 7 L 56-0 Buckeyes (-37.5) 54.5 3 Bethune-Cookman Sept. 14 - - - 5 @ Marshall Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Ball State Oct. 5 - - - 7 Akron Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ Buffalo Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Western Michigan Last Game

The Broncos get ready for their next game after a 56-0 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in their last game. Hayden Wolff threw for 71 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions on 8-of-15 passing (53.3%) for the Broncos in that game versus the Buckeyes. In the running game, Keshawn King totaled 22 rushing yards on eight carries (2.8 yards per carry). In the receiving game, Anthony Sambucci had 41 yards on three catches (13.7 per reception) in that game.

Western Michigan Betting Insights

Western Michigan is the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.

