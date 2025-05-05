Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB squads busy on Monday, versus the Miami Marlins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Dodgers vs Marlins Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (23-11) vs. Miami Marlins (13-20)

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Monday, May 5, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-174) | MIA: (+146)

LAD: (-174) | MIA: (+146) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-114) | MIA: +1.5 (-105)

LAD: -1.5 (-114) | MIA: +1.5 (-105) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Dodgers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Casparius (Dodgers) - 3-0, 2.91 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 2-3, 8.31 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Ben Casparius (3-0) against the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara (2-3). Casparius helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Casparius' first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have gone 2-4-0 against the spread when Alcantara starts. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Alcantara's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those games.

Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.8%)

Dodgers vs Marlins Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Marlins moneyline has Los Angeles as a -174 favorite, while Miami is a +146 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Marlins Spread

The Dodgers are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -114 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -105.

Dodgers vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Dodgers-Marlins on May 5, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (70%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 15-5 when favored by -174 or more this year.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 18 of their 33 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 16-17-0 against the spread in their 33 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 30 total times this season. They've finished 10-20 in those games.

Miami is 4-11 (winning only 26.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 33 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-11-0).

The Marlins have collected an 18-15-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Teoscar Hernandez leads Los Angeles with 39 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .586. He's batting .305 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Hernandez has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .455 with three doubles, a walk and six RBI.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.399) this season, fueled by 37 hits. He's batting .294 while slugging .571.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 25th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Ohtani takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and two RBI.

Mookie Betts is batting .261 with a .437 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

Freddie Freeman has been key for Los Angeles with 27 hits, an OBP of .415 plus a slugging percentage of .642.

Freeman heads into this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .405 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has racked up a team-high OBP (.387) and slugging percentage (.541), and paces the Marlins in hits (35, while batting .321).

Including all qualifying players, he is eighth in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 18th and he is 18th in slugging.

Stowers hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI.

Xavier Edwards' .296 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .259 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is currently 68th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 152nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Eric Wagaman has six doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .248.

Dane Myers is batting .344 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Dodgers vs Marlins Head to Head

4/30/2025: 12-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

12-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 4/29/2025: 15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/28/2025: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/19/2024: 20-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

20-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/18/2024: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/17/2024: 11-9 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-9 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/8/2024: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/7/2024: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 5/6/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 9/7/2023: 10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!