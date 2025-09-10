Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position
With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.
That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week 2, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.
As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Week 2 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Josh Allen
|22.64
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|20.85
|3
|Joe Burrow
|19.54
|4
|Kyler Murray
|18.81
|5
|Dak Prescott
|18.47
|6
|Jalen Hurts
|18.45
|7
|Justin Herbert
|17.99
Week 2 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|17.38
|2
|Derrick Henry
|17.24
|3
|Saquon Barkley
|15.57
|4
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|15.14
|5
|Kyren Williams
|14.56
|6
|Josh Jacobs
|14.16
|7
|Chase Brown
|13.96
Week 2 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|13.30
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|11.19
|3
|Zay Flowers
|11.11
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|11.07
|5
|Tee Higgins
|10.34
|6
|Nico Collins
|10.25
|7
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|10.10
Week 2 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Trey McBride
|9.10
|2
|Sam LaPorta
|8.34
|3
|David Njoku
|7.64
|4
|Travis Kelce
|6.69
|5
|T.J. Hockenson
|6.17
|6
|Tucker Kraft
|6.13
|7
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|5.77
Week 2 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings
Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Baltimore D/ST
|9.09
|2
|Miami D/ST
|8.66
|3
|Los Angeles Rams D/ST
|8.41
|4
|Detroit D/ST
|8.34
|5
|Buffalo D/ST
|8.27
|6
|Dallas D/ST
|7.87
|7
|San Francisco D/ST
|7.86
Week 2 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Jake Bates
|10.11
|2
|Brandon McManus
|9.84
|3
|Cameron Dicker
|9.56
|4
|Chris Boswell
|9.56
|5
|Brandon Aubrey
|9.47
|6
|Chad Ryland
|9.37
|7
|Will Reichard
|9.04
