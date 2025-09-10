Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.

That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week 2, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Week 2 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rank Quarterback Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Josh Allen 22.64 2 Lamar Jackson 20.85 3 Joe Burrow 19.54 4 Kyler Murray 18.81 5 Dak Prescott 18.47 6 Jalen Hurts 18.45 7 Justin Herbert 17.99 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 2 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank Running Back Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Christian McCaffrey 17.38 2 Derrick Henry 17.24 3 Saquon Barkley 15.57 4 Jahmyr Gibbs 15.14 5 Kyren Williams 14.56 6 Josh Jacobs 14.16 7 Chase Brown 13.96 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 2 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank Wide Receiver Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Ja'Marr Chase 13.30 2 Justin Jefferson 11.19 3 Zay Flowers 11.11 4 CeeDee Lamb 11.07 5 Tee Higgins 10.34 6 Nico Collins 10.25 7 Brian Thomas Jr. 10.10 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 2 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank Tight End Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Trey McBride 9.10 2 Sam LaPorta 8.34 3 David Njoku 7.64 4 Travis Kelce 6.69 5 T.J. Hockenson 6.17 6 Tucker Kraft 6.13 7 Harold Fannin Jr. 5.77 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 2 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

Rank DST Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Baltimore D/ST 9.09 2 Miami D/ST 8.66 3 Los Angeles Rams D/ST 8.41 4 Detroit D/ST 8.34 5 Buffalo D/ST 8.27 6 Dallas D/ST 7.87 7 San Francisco D/ST 7.86 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 2 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rank Kicker Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Jake Bates 10.11 2 Brandon McManus 9.84 3 Cameron Dicker 9.56 4 Chris Boswell 9.56 5 Brandon Aubrey 9.47 6 Chad Ryland 9.37 7 Will Reichard 9.04 View Full Table ChevronDown

