FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.

That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week 2, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Week 2 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Josh Allen22.64
2Lamar Jackson20.85
3Joe Burrow19.54
4Kyler Murray18.81
5Dak Prescott18.47
6Jalen Hurts18.45
7Justin Herbert17.99

Week 2 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Christian McCaffrey17.38
2Derrick Henry17.24
3Saquon Barkley15.57
4Jahmyr Gibbs15.14
5Kyren Williams14.56
6Josh Jacobs14.16
7Chase Brown13.96

Week 2 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Ja'Marr Chase13.30
2Justin Jefferson11.19
3Zay Flowers11.11
4CeeDee Lamb11.07
5Tee Higgins10.34
6Nico Collins10.25
7Brian Thomas Jr.10.10

Week 2 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Trey McBride9.10
2Sam LaPorta8.34
3David Njoku7.64
4Travis Kelce6.69
5T.J. Hockenson6.17
6Tucker Kraft6.13
7Harold Fannin Jr.5.77

Week 2 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Baltimore D/ST9.09
2Miami D/ST8.66
3Los Angeles Rams D/ST8.41
4Detroit D/ST8.34
5Buffalo D/ST8.27
6Dallas D/ST7.87
7San Francisco D/ST7.86

Week 2 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Jake Bates10.11
2Brandon McManus9.84
3Cameron Dicker9.56
4Chris Boswell9.56
5Brandon Aubrey9.47
6Chad Ryland9.37
7Will Reichard9.04

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup