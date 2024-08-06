menu item
NCAAF

2024 Washington Football Odds and Schedule

2024 Washington Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

The Washington Huskies are 1-0 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2024 schedule and results below.

Washington 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Weber StateAugust 31W 35-3Huskies (-28.5)51.5
2Eastern MichiganSeptember 7-Huskies (-25.5)47.5
3Washington StateSeptember 14---
4NorthwesternSeptember 21---
5@ RutgersSeptember 27---
6MichiganOctober 5-Wolverines (-9.5)51.5
7@ IowaOctober 12---
Washington Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Huskies won 35-3 over the Weber State Wildcats. Against the Wildcats, Will Rogers led the Dawgs with 250 yards on 20-of-26 passing (76.9%) for one TD and no interceptions. In the ground game, Jonah Coleman took 16 carries for 127 yards (7.9 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, while adding two receptions for 19 yards in the passing game. Giles Jackson led the receiving charge against the Wildcats, hauling in 10 passes for 98 yards.

Washington Betting Insights

  • Washington has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
