Warriors vs. Timberwolves Western Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 12

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Monday, May 12, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ESPN

The Golden State Warriors are 5-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center on Monday, starting at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Timberwolves are on top 2-1 in the series. The point total is set at 200 for the matchup.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -5 200 -215 +180

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (56.4%)

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread in a matchup 39 times this season (39-42-1).

The Warriors are 41-38-3 against the spread this year.

This season, 45 of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total.

Warriors games this season have gone over the total in 41 of 82 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has performed worse at home, covering 17 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.

The Timberwolves have gone over the over/under in 25 of 41 home games (61%), compared to 20 of 41 road games (48.8%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Golden State has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-22-1 record) than on the road (.561, 23-16-2).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Warriors' games have finished above the over/under at home (48.8%, 20 of 41) than on the road (51.2%, 21 of 41).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.6 points, 4.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 7.1 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 12 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (eighth in league).

Naz Reid averages 14.2 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 46.2% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists.

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He is also sinking 50.4% of his shots from the field.

The Warriors are receiving 9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from Draymond Green.

The Warriors are getting 11.7 points, 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Brandin Podziemski.

Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is making 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Per game, Moses Moody provides the Warriors 9.8 points, 2.6 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

