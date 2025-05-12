Tigers vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are up against the Boston Red Sox.

Tigers vs Red Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (26-15) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-20)

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Monday, May 12, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network, FDSDET, and NESN

Tigers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-116) | BOS: (-102)

DET: (-116) | BOS: (-102) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-200) | BOS: -1.5 (+164)

DET: +1.5 (-200) | BOS: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Tigers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe (Tigers) - 2-0, 4.88 ERA vs Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 0-2, 6.10 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Jackson Jobe (2-0, 4.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Tanner Houck (0-2, 6.10 ERA). Jobe's team is 5-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Jobe's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Houck starts, the Red Sox are 2-6-0 against the spread. The Red Sox were named the moneyline underdog for two Houck starts this season -- they split the games.

Tigers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (50.9%)

Tigers vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Tigers, Boston is the underdog at -102, and Detroit is -116 playing at home.

Tigers vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Red Sox are +164 to cover, while the Tigers are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The over/under for the Tigers versus Red Sox contest on May 12 has been set at 8, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Tigers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 17, or 73.9%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Detroit has a record of 17-5 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 19 of their 40 opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 23-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have won five of the 10 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Boston has a record of 4-5 (44.4%).

In the 42 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-21-2).

The Red Sox have put together a 22-20-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.4% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 21 walks while batting .247. He has an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .527.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 90th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Kerry Carpenter leads Detroit in total hits (38) this season while batting .284 with 15 extra-base hits. He's slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Among all qualifying players, he is 37th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Gleyber Torres has 31 hits this season and has a slash line of .284/.355/.440.

Torres takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, three walks and five RBIs.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to 15 extra-base hits.

Greene brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .118 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander Bregman has racked up 51 hits with a .567 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .311 and with an on-base percentage of .384.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 14th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Wilyer Abreu has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks while batting .279. He's slugging .551 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 44th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Rafael Devers a has .398 on-base percentage to pace the Red Sox.

Jarren Duran has nine doubles, four triples, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .256.

