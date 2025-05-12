Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10)

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Monday, May 12, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: TNT

Oilers vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-126) Golden Knights (+105) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (52.8%)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Oilers. The Golden Knights are -215 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +172.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Golden Knights on May 12, with the over at -142 and the under at +116.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Golden Knights reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-126) and Vegas as the underdog (+105) on the road.

