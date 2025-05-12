Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 12

There are several strong matchups on today's MLB schedule, including the Boston Red Sox squaring off against the Detroit Tigers. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSWI

CLEG and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Edward Lively vs. Freddy Peralta

Edward Lively vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Guardians (23-17), Brewers (20-21)

Guardians (23-17), Brewers (20-21) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 53.07%

53.07% Guardians Win Probability: 46.93%

Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and NESN

MLB Network, FDSDET and NESN Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe vs. Tanner Houck

Jackson Jobe vs. Tanner Houck Records: Tigers (26-15), Red Sox (22-20)

Tigers (26-15), Red Sox (22-20) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 50.92%

50.92% Red Sox Win Probability: 49.08%

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSMW

MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Matthew Liberatore

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Phillies (24-16), Cardinals (22-19)

Phillies (24-16), Cardinals (22-19) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 60.86%

60.86% Cardinals Win Probability: 39.14%

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and SportsNet PT

SNY and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Paul Skenes

David Peterson vs. Paul Skenes Records: Mets (26-15), Pirates (14-27)

Mets (26-15), Pirates (14-27) Mets Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 60.95%

60.95% Pirates Win Probability: 39.05%

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and MASN

FDSSO and MASN Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Jake Irvin

Grant Holmes vs. Jake Irvin Records: Braves (19-21), Nationals (17-24)

Braves (19-21), Nationals (17-24) Braves Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 69.22%

69.22% Nationals Win Probability: 30.78%

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSFL

MARQ and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Cal Quantrill

Colin Rea vs. Cal Quantrill Records: Cubs (23-18), Marlins (15-24)

Cubs (23-18), Marlins (15-24) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -235

-235 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 70.32%

70.32% Marlins Win Probability: 29.68%

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and COLR

RSN and COLR Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Chase Dollander

Tyler Mahle vs. Chase Dollander Records: Rangers (20-21), Rockies (7-33)

Rangers (20-21), Rockies (7-33) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -290

-290 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 66.28%

66.28% Rockies Win Probability: 33.72%

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and FDSKC

SCHN and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Michael Wacha

Ryan Gusto vs. Michael Wacha Records: Astros (20-19), Royals (24-18)

Astros (20-19), Royals (24-18) Astros Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Royals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 54.28%

54.28% Royals Win Probability: 45.72%

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and YES

ROOT Sports NW and YES Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Clarke Schmidt

Emerson Hancock vs. Clarke Schmidt Records: Mariners (22-17), Yankees (23-17)

Mariners (22-17), Yankees (23-17) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 52.81%

52.81% Mariners Win Probability: 47.19%

Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and FDSW

SDPA and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Michael King vs. Yusei Kikuchi Records: Padres (25-14), Angels (16-23)

Padres (25-14), Angels (16-23) Padres Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Angels Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 68.06%

68.06% Angels Win Probability: 31.94%

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, NBCS-BA and ARID

Fox Sports 1, NBCS-BA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Merrill Kelly

Justin Verlander vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Giants (24-17), Diamondbacks (21-20)

Giants (24-17), Diamondbacks (21-20) Giants Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 54.13%

54.13% Giants Win Probability: 45.87%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.