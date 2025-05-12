Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 12
There are several strong matchups on today's MLB schedule, including the Boston Red Sox squaring off against the Detroit Tigers. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Lively vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Guardians (23-17), Brewers (20-21)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -124
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 53.07%
- Guardians Win Probability: 46.93%
Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe vs. Tanner Houck
- Records: Tigers (26-15), Red Sox (22-20)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 50.92%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 49.08%
St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Phillies (24-16), Cardinals (22-19)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -188
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 60.86%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 39.14%
Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Mets (26-15), Pirates (14-27)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -138
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 60.95%
- Pirates Win Probability: 39.05%
Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Braves (19-21), Nationals (17-24)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -178
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 69.22%
- Nationals Win Probability: 30.78%
Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Cal Quantrill
- Records: Cubs (23-18), Marlins (15-24)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -235
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +194
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 70.32%
- Marlins Win Probability: 29.68%
Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Chase Dollander
- Records: Rangers (20-21), Rockies (7-33)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -290
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +235
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 66.28%
- Rockies Win Probability: 33.72%
Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Astros (20-19), Royals (24-18)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -116
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 54.28%
- Royals Win Probability: 45.72%
New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Clarke Schmidt
- Records: Mariners (22-17), Yankees (23-17)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 52.81%
- Mariners Win Probability: 47.19%
Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Yusei Kikuchi
- Records: Padres (25-14), Angels (16-23)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -220
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 68.06%
- Angels Win Probability: 31.94%
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, NBCS-BA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Giants (24-17), Diamondbacks (21-20)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -112
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 54.13%
- Giants Win Probability: 45.87%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.