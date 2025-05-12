FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Triple Crown iconTriple Crown

Explore Triple Crown

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 12

There are several strong matchups on today's MLB schedule, including the Boston Red Sox squaring off against the Detroit Tigers. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Edward Lively vs. Freddy Peralta
  • Records: Guardians (23-17), Brewers (20-21)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 53.07%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 46.93%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe vs. Tanner Houck
  • Records: Tigers (26-15), Red Sox (22-20)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 50.92%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 49.08%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Matthew Liberatore
  • Records: Phillies (24-16), Cardinals (22-19)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -188
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 60.86%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 39.14%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Paul Skenes
  • Records: Mets (26-15), Pirates (14-27)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 60.95%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 39.05%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Jake Irvin
  • Records: Braves (19-21), Nationals (17-24)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -178
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 69.22%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 30.78%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Cal Quantrill
  • Records: Cubs (23-18), Marlins (15-24)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -235
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 70.32%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 29.68%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Chase Dollander
  • Records: Rangers (20-21), Rockies (7-33)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -290
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 66.28%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 33.72%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Michael Wacha
  • Records: Astros (20-19), Royals (24-18)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 54.28%
  • Royals Win Probability: 45.72%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Clarke Schmidt
  • Records: Mariners (22-17), Yankees (23-17)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 52.81%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 47.19%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Yusei Kikuchi
  • Records: Padres (25-14), Angels (16-23)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -220
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 68.06%
  • Angels Win Probability: 31.94%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, NBCS-BA and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Merrill Kelly
  • Records: Giants (24-17), Diamondbacks (21-20)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 54.13%
  • Giants Win Probability: 45.87%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup